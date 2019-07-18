ElDo Youth Inc. will host “Summer in ElDo” Trivia Night beginning at 7 p.m.Saturday, Aug. 3. Cost is $40 for a team of 4 or fewer. Additional team members up to a total of 7 per team may be added at $10 per person.

As in past trivia matches, the first 5 questions will deal with the theme for the evening. Doors open at 6:30. Liston Center aka ElDo Youth Center is located on north Main Street.

A limited number of tickets are available at Community Bank. Please pay in cash. Grab a business sponsor or a group of friends, and come join the fun and friendly competition.