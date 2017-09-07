The Cedar County Library is beginning a new reading program starting 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 1, for the Stockton branch and will continue each Monday through November.

The program will start at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, for the El Dorado Springs branch and will continue each Thursday (with the exception of Thanksgiving Day) through November.

The program will then meet once a month (the first Monday at Stockton and the first Thursday at El Dorado Springs) December through April.

The Very Ready Reading Program is comprehensive early literacy program featuring the 7 Days ~ 7 Ways Principles (Share books, Share Sounds, Share Words, Share Rhymes, Share Songs, Share Stories and Share Playtime).