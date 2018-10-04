Trick-or-treaters age 12 and under are invited to visit Community Springs Healthcare Facility (CSHCF), a Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation (CMH) long-term care facility, on Wednesday, Oct. 31 at 5 p.m. Residents will be handing out candy as a safer alternative to door-to-door trick-or-treating.

“We are in need of donations of unopened, individually wrapped candy,” says Chris Vickers, Administrator of CSHCF. “Your donation will help ensure that all the little ghosts and goblins that come to visit us will get a treat. We anticipate reaching more than 300 kids this year.” Community members can donate in three ways: 1. Drop candy off at the facility; 2. If you are local, CSHCF can pick it up; or 3. Monetary donations are accepted. CSHCF is located at 400 E. Hospital, El Dorado Springs.

Please contact CSHCF at 417-876-2531 for more information.