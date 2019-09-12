Friday. Sept. 20:
6:30 Opening Ceremony
7 p.m. WCBA food booth will have pulled pork sandwiches and hot dogs to sell.
4-H will have pop, candy bars, and popcorn to sell.
8 p.m. Free Movie in the Park by 4-H.
Saturday: Sept. 21:
8 a.m. NEVC FFA Breakfast
8 a.m. Booths set up.
9 Silent Auction begins.
10-2: Bike Show, Tractor Pull
10: Baby Show-
10:15- am-Horseshoe Tournament ($10. Per team, 50/50 prize)
11: Children’s Games.
12: City of Walker Cake Walk
12-2: Cornhole Tournament ($5 team 50/50 Prize)
3 p.m. Parade-Line-up 2:30 at the NEVC High School.
4: Golf Game.
5: Walker Fire Department Hamburger Feed
5:30: Square dancers on tennis court.
7 p.m. Silent Auction ends.
7: Circle S Boys
Sunday: Sept. 22:
4 p.m. Friends and Family Community Church Dinner
