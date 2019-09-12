Friday. Sept. 20:

6:30 Opening Ceremony

7 p.m. WCBA food booth will have pulled pork sandwiches and hot dogs to sell.

4-H will have pop, candy bars, and popcorn to sell.

8 p.m. Free Movie in the Park by 4-H.

Saturday: Sept. 21:

8 a.m. NEVC FFA Breakfast

8 a.m. Booths set up.

9 Silent Auction begins.

10-2: Bike Show, Tractor Pull

10: Baby Show-

10:15- am-Horseshoe Tournament ($10. Per team, 50/50 prize)

11: Children’s Games.

12: City of Walker Cake Walk

12-2: Cornhole Tournament ($5 team 50/50 Prize)

3 p.m. Parade-Line-up 2:30 at the NEVC High School.

4: Golf Game.

5: Walker Fire Department Hamburger Feed

5:30: Square dancers on tennis court.

7 p.m. Silent Auction ends.

7: Circle S Boys

Sunday: Sept. 22:

4 p.m. Friends and Family Community Church Dinner