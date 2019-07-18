Elton Don Maslen, 67, of Stockton, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019, in Big Springs Care Center, Humansville, after battling liver and kidney disease. He was born June 27, 1952, in Cortez, CO, to Charles and Opal (Plain) Maslen.

In 1974 he was married to Jackie Farmer. To this union were born two children, Jimmie Jack and Misti Dawn.

Elton worked Haulbeins Farms for many years. He enjoyed farming.

Elton decided to have a career change and began working at O’Sullivan Industries in Lamar where he made many long-time friends. This is where he met and fell in love with his wife, Dorothy.

Elton and Dorothy married in Nov. 1992. Combined they have four children and spouses – Jimmie and Jennifer Maslen of Jamestown, MO, Misti and Cory Reynolds of Jamestown, Jerry and Amber Fidler of Stockton, and Joey and Mary Fidler of Stockton.

He was known to some as “Poppy” throughout the years. He enjoyed his eight grandchildren – Austin Maslen and Andrew Maslen of Jamestown; Alyssa Reynolds and Gage Reynolds of Jamestown; Hayden Fidler and Corbyn Fidler of Stockton and Izabella Graves and Hudson Fidler of Stockton.

He is survived by his two brothers, Johnny Maslen and wife, Nahwana, of Missouri and Forest Maslen of Louisiana; two sisters. Thelma Goddard of Arizona and Geneva Newton and husband, Larry, of Texas; his two children and their spouses; his two-step children and their spouses; eight grandchildren; four sisters-in-law – Patricia Goodwin of Tennessee, Cheryl Goodwin and husband, Terry, of Alabama, Sherry Griffith and husband, Mark, of Missouri and Carla Papenfuhs of Missouri; six brothers –in-law – David Pyle and wife, Lynn, of Missouri, Craig Pyle of Missouri, Jeff Pyle and wife, Lynn, of Missouri, Kerry Pyle and wife, Margie of Missouri, Kelly Cossin and wife, Emily, of Missouri and Mike Campbell of Missouri; and over 100 nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.

Elton was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Opal Maslen; his wife, Dorothy Ann; siblings – James Maslen, Pauline Weir, George Maslen, Tommy Maslen, Novella Fitzpatrick and Irene Stephens; sister-in-law, Brenda Campbell; and brothers-in-law, Dickie Pyle and Tommy Goodin.

Elton was a loving brother, father, uncle, grandfather and friend. He has touched the lives of many people over the years and will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.

Visitation was held at Bland-Brumback Funeral home in Stockton at 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 17. The funeral service began at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, in Bland-Brumback Funeral home in Stockton. Burial followed in the Stockton Cemetery.