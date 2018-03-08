Opal “Pauline” Lowe, 85, passed away after a long and hard battle of 21 years. She was a tough fighter to the end. Pauline was born in Dederick on March 31, 1932, to Charles and Iva (Whitesell) Vickers. On Aug. 9, 1948, she married the love of her life, Dale Lowe. At that time they purchased “The Farm” near Portia. Later they moved to Stanley, KS, and then on the Lenexa, KS, where they raised their two children, Fred and Bonnie.

In January of 1980, they built a new home on the farm they still owned and started raising cattle and baling hay. This was their dream come true. In the slow times they would hook up their camper and boat and go fishing, which they both loved to do. They also loved their garden and orchard, and most of the time they shared the produce and fruits with family and friends.

Preceding Pauline in death were: her husband, Dale; parents, Charles and Iva (Whitesell) Vickers; two brothers, Walter and Marvin Vickers; five sisters – Beulah Pennock, Lora Vickers, Cleo Spencer, Louise Gilbert and Wilma Vittetoe; and several brothers-in-law.

Survivors include a son, Fred (Sandy) Lowe, of Lenexa, KS; daughter, Bonnie (Terry) White, of Harwood; grandson, Kevin Lowe, of Desoto, KS; granddaughter, Kelley (Shane) Cline, of Lenexa, KS; two great-grandsons, Rusty Cline and Jarrod Lowe; two great-granddaughters, Emily Lowe and BreAnne Cline; two great-great-grandsons, Colton and Chase Cline; brother-in-law, Roy “Gene” Lowe, of Harwood; brother, Oren Martin, of El Dorado Springs; three sisters – Wilda Hall and Reta Gilpin of El Dorado Springs, and Donna Woody, Mt. Vernon; and numerous nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors.

Services will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, March 9, in Bland-Hackleman Chapel with Rev. Brent Bland officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery under the direction of Bland-Hackleman Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be Wayne Pennock, Louis Woody, Lonnie Gilpin, Chris Vickers, Clint Vickers and R.C. Hoover. Honorary pallbearers will be Jim Bacon, Bill Lowe, John Lowe, Kevin Lowe, Jarod Lowe and Rusty Cline.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mt. Pleasant Cemetery and left at the funeral home.

