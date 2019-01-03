Robert Dean Coale, 84, left this world to meet his Lord on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, while residing at the Missouri Veteran’s home in Mt. Vernon.

Robert, also known as Bob, was born in the Hazel Dell community, south of El Dorado Springs, at the home of his parents, Horace and Edna Coale, on Aug. 26, 1934. His mother often said, “He was the prettiest baby she had ever seen”.

Edna married Horace in 1933 and moved from her home in Iowa to Missouri. Robert was told he took after his German relatives from Iowa, both in his stature and features. This may have helped stimulate his interest in his ancestry. He enjoyed researching and working on his family tree during his later years.

Robert did not grow up with great wealth. They worked hard to survive during those years in the 1930s, but he was blessed with the influence of great love and sense of family. He has two younger sisters; they all learned to work hard, have fun, enjoy family and love the Lord.

After high school, Robert started his college studies at the University of Missouri in Columbia, studying Agriculture. He always planned to go back to the farm but thought he needed more money to get started and that a college education would help.

While in college, he enlisted in the Air Force and served from January 1955 to September 1958, spending one year in Korea. He was discharged as an Airman 2nd Class.

Early in 1955, Robert met his soon to be wife, Jeanne Jeter, at church when visiting his aunt in Kansas City, KS. They got more acquainted by writing letters. He saw her while on leave at Memorial Day and again on the Fourth of July when he proposed. She accepted, and they were married July 31, 1955, in the yard of his parents.

Soon after, they left for the Air Force base in Fort Ord, CA. It was there that their oldest daughter, Debbie, was born in June 1956. While Bob was in Korea, his family went back to El Dorado Springs. Then their oldest son, Jim, was born while Bob was stationed in Biloxi, MS, in June, 1958.

When discharged from the Air Force, Bob went back to Columbia to finish his Ag degree. In November 1959, Rick was born in Humansville. Bob’s first job was with Borden’s Ice Cream plant in Kansas City. There the family continued to grow; Cindy was born in July 1961, and Mike in December 1962.

Bob and Jeanne were raising their family in the city, always hoping to get back home to country life on the farm. They became charter members of Charity Missionary Baptist Church in Independence and were faithful to attend. Bob was ordained as a deacon and took that honor and responsibility very seriously. Bob had been saved at the age of 12 at Hazel Dell Missionary Baptist Church where his folks attended. Those with him that night said he had a big smile and such a brightness about his countenance that there was no doubt the Lord had touched his soul.

In 1967, Bob was transferred to Columbus, OH, to work for the Borden’s Dairy Company. It was a big move for his family. They stayed for three years, before an opportunity to return to country life materialized and Bob got started in Agri-Business Sales back in Southwest Missouri. This suited his personality. He loved meeting new people and making connections. He had a sincere interest in people and enjoyed getting to know everyone he met, from the waitress at the cafe, to his corporate managers, but especially all of his customers. In March 1973, his youngest son, Bill, was born.

Bob always worked hard to provide for his family, teaching his children to be honest, work hard, do their best and respect others. He taught them the importance of going to church and living for the Lord. All of his children have been saved (and most of the grandchildren). He had GREAT pride in his family and all of their accomplishments.

Health problems, and the death of his wife in 2015, prompted Bob to move into the Mt Vernon Veteran’s Home in 2016. He was treated with respect and honor and was reconnected with others that had served this country. Bob lived a good life, and his family and friends will miss him immensely.

Robert “Bob” Coale is survived by his children: Debbie (Eddie) Johnson, Jim Coale, Rick (Colleen) Coale, Cindy (Doug) Webb, Mike (Dena) Coale and Bill (Kim) Coale; grandchildren: Jennie (Doyle) Dunagan, Ryeder and Treyce; Sarah (Jonathan) Sharp; Matthew Coale; Brandon Coale; Jessica (Matt) Stephan, Coy, Lila and Reid; Gabe (Krystle) Coale, Eli and Alayna; Cassie (Matt) McCandless, and Wyatt; Jake (Taylor) Webb; Justin (Dana) Coale; Shayla Coale; Julian Coale; sisters: Joann (Ronald) Hubbard, and Janice (Doug) Rice; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Jeanne (Jeter) Coale, and daughter-in-law, Kelly Coale.

Services were held on Thursday, Dec. 27, in Hazel Dell Missionary Baptist Church. Bro. Jerry Grant and Bro. Everett Smith officiated. Lauren Wilkins and Ron Alumbaugh provided music. Interment followed in Hazel Dell Cemetery under the direction of Bland-Hackleman Funeral Home.

Pallbearers were: James Coale, Bill Coale, Rick Coale, Mike Coale, Eddie Johnson and Doug Webb. Honorary pallbearers were: Gabe Coale, Justin Coale, Brandon Coale, Matthew Coale, Julian Coale, Matt Stephan, Doyle Dunagan, Jonathon Sharp, Jake Webb and Matt McCandless.

Memorial donations may be made to Hazel Dell Cemetery and left at the funeral home.

