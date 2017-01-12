Missouri youth, archery and firearms turkey hunters can apply online for 2017 spring turkey managed hunts between Jan. 6 and Feb. 28 through the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) website at mdc.mo.gov/springturkeyhunts. Managed hunt details and application procedures are outlined on the webpage. Drawing results will be posted March 13.

Spring turkey hunting youth weekend will be April 8-9 with the regular spring season running April 17 – May 7.

Detailed information on spring turkey hunting will be available in MDC’s “2017 Spring Turkey Hunting Regulations and Information” booklet, available from permit vendors and MDC offices and nature centers around the state beginning in February. To learn more about turkey hunting, visit MDC’s website at huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/turkey.