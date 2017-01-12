Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) shows that deer hunters in Missouri harvested 10,602 deer during the alternative-methods portion of the fall firearms season, which ran Dec. 24- Jan. 3. Of the total harvest, 2,787 were antlered bucks, 1,496 button bucks, and 6,319 does. Top harvest counties were Oregon with 262 deer harvested, Callaway with 199, and Pike with 195.

The harvest total for last year’s alternative-methods portion was 11,078, consisting of 3,001 antlered bucks, 1,593 button bucks, and 6,484 does.

For 2016 harvest totals by county and season portion, visit the MDC website at http://on.mo.gov/2iFmvM2 under “Telecheck: Deer and Turkey Harvest Data.” For past season numbers, visit the same link under “Deer Harvest Summaries.”

During the alternative methods-portion of firearms deer season, hunters are allowed to use muzzle-loading firearms, center-fire pistols, air-powered guns, bows, crossbows or atlatls.

Deer hunting continues for this season with statewide archery hunting through Jan. 15. In December, the Missouri Conservation Commission approved recommendations for the 2017-2018 deer-hunting season dates including:

• Archery Deer: Sept 15 through Nov. 10 and Nov. 22 through Jan. 15, 2018

• Firearms Deer Early Youth Portion: Oct. 28 and 29

• Firearms Deer November Portion: Nov. 11-21

• Firearms Deer Late Youth Portion: Nov. 24-26

• Firearms Antlerless Portion: Dec. 1-3

• Firearms Alternative Methods Portion: Dec. 23 through Jan. 2, 2018

Buy Missouri hunting permits from numerous vendors around the state, online at mdc.mo.gov/buypermits, or through MDC’s free mobile apps, Mo Hunting and Mo Fishing, available for download through Google Play for Android devices or the App Store for Apple devices.

Missouri offers some of the best deer hunting in the country, and deer hunting is an important part of many Missourians’ lives and family traditions. Deer hunting is an important economic driver in Missouri and gives a $1 billion annual boost to the state and local economies. For more information on deer hunting in Missouri, visit MDC’s website at http://on.mo.gov/2hOHcpp.