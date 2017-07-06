The following felonies have been filed in Cedar County:

Christopher Shone Hylton, El Dorado Springs, passing bad check 5/8

Jason Arnold, Jerico Springs, assault – 2nd deg – special victim, resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony, domestic assault 6/23

The following civil cases have been disposed in Cedar County:

Blue Ridge Bank & Trust Co v Amber D Leathers, El Dorado Springs, Judg,emt tramsxrobed $10-787.84

DOR-CE v James R Willmore et al/Heather M Molz, El Dorado Springs, Judgment entered Certificate of tax lien-individual income tax $1,043.51

Cedar County Memorial Hospital v Joseph Wayne Robison, El Dorado Springs et al/Natausha Nicole, El Dorado Springs. Judgment transcribed $13,856.04