June 11 – Suspicious person in Stockton area; handled by a deputy.
Theft in El Dorado Springs area; deputy sent to call, report taken.
Disorderly conduct call in Stockton city limits; handled by a deputy.
Careless and imprudent driver in Stockton area; handled by a deputy.
Theft in Stockton city limits; deputy sent to call, report taken.
Disturbance people in Stockton area; handled by a deputy.
Animal call in the Stockton area of cattle blocking the roadway; handled by a deputy.
June 12 – Careless and imprudent driver in Jerico Springs area; handled by a deputy.
Poperty damage in El Dorado Springs area; deputy sent to call, report taken.
Suspicious person in El Dorado Springs area; handled by a deputy.
Suspicious vehicle in Stockton area; handled by a deputy.
June 13 – Careless and imprudent driver in Stockton area; handled by a deputy.
Disorderly conduct call in Stockton area; handled by a deputy.
June 14 – Suspicious vehicle in Stockton city limits; handled by a deputy.
Suspicious person in Stockton city limits; handled by a deputy.
Suspicious person in Stockton area; handled by a deputy.
Abandoned vehicle in Stockton city limits; handled by a deputy.
Animal call in Stockton area of cattle in the ditch; handled by a deputy.
Suspicious person in Stockton city limits; handled by a deputy.
Disturbance people in Stockton area; handled by a deputy.
June 15 – Suspicious person in Stockton area; handled by a deputy.
Trespassing in Stockton city limits; handled by a deputy.
June 16 – Suspicious person in Stockton area; handled by a deputy.
Theft in Stockton city limits; deputy sent to call, report taken.
Careless and imprudent driver in Stockton/Philly area; handled by a deputy.
June 17 – Careless and imprudent driver in El Dorado Springs; handled by a deputy.
PRE HOSPITAL CALLS
June 11 – Stockton – 1 call;
El Dorado Springs – 2 calls
June 12 – Stockton – 5 calls;
El Dorado Springs – 6 calls
June 13 – Stockton- 1 call;
El Dorado Springs – 3 calls
June 14 – Stockton – 5 calls;
El Dorado Springs – 3 calls
June 15 – Stockton – 3 calls;
El Dorado Springs – 6 calls
June 16 – Stockton – 4 calls;
El Dorado Springs – 2 calls
June 17 – Stockton – 2 calls;
El Dorado Springs – 2 calls
Facebook Comments