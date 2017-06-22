June 11 – Suspicious person in Stockton area; handled by a deputy.

Theft in El Dorado Springs area; deputy sent to call, report taken.

Disorderly conduct call in Stockton city limits; handled by a deputy.

Careless and imprudent driver in Stockton area; handled by a deputy.

Theft in Stockton city limits; deputy sent to call, report taken.

Disturbance people in Stockton area; handled by a deputy.

Animal call in the Stockton area of cattle blocking the roadway; handled by a deputy.

June 12 – Careless and imprudent driver in Jerico Springs area; handled by a deputy.

Poperty damage in El Dorado Springs area; deputy sent to call, report taken.

Suspicious person in El Dorado Springs area; handled by a deputy.

Suspicious vehicle in Stockton area; handled by a deputy.

June 13 – Careless and imprudent driver in Stockton area; handled by a deputy.

Disorderly conduct call in Stockton area; handled by a deputy.

June 14 – Suspicious vehicle in Stockton city limits; handled by a deputy.

Suspicious person in Stockton city limits; handled by a deputy.

Suspicious person in Stockton area; handled by a deputy.

Abandoned vehicle in Stockton city limits; handled by a deputy.

Animal call in Stockton area of cattle in the ditch; handled by a deputy.

Suspicious person in Stockton city limits; handled by a deputy.

Disturbance people in Stockton area; handled by a deputy.

June 15 – Suspicious person in Stockton area; handled by a deputy.

Trespassing in Stockton city limits; handled by a deputy.

June 16 – Suspicious person in Stockton area; handled by a deputy.

Theft in Stockton city limits; deputy sent to call, report taken.

Careless and imprudent driver in Stockton/Philly area; handled by a deputy.

June 17 – Careless and imprudent driver in El Dorado Springs; handled by a deputy.

PRE HOSPITAL CALLS

June 11 – Stockton – 1 call;

El Dorado Springs – 2 calls

June 12 – Stockton – 5 calls;

El Dorado Springs – 6 calls

June 13 – Stockton- 1 call;

El Dorado Springs – 3 calls

June 14 – Stockton – 5 calls;

El Dorado Springs – 3 calls

June 15 – Stockton – 3 calls;

El Dorado Springs – 6 calls

June 16 – Stockton – 4 calls;

El Dorado Springs – 2 calls

June 17 – Stockton – 2 calls;

El Dorado Springs – 2 calls