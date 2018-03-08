In the case of all arrests, it must be remembered that the charge is merely an accusation and all defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

NOTE: Anyone having information concerning any alleged crimes are encouraged to contact the police department at 876-TIPS (8477)

Feb 26 – Officers responded to 302 A South Kirkpatrick concerning a reported assault. A suspect has been identified, a report taken and the investigation continues.

Officers responded to 312 West US Hwy 54, Woods Supermarket, concerning a reported larceny. The investigation revealed the theft of a lanyard with keys on it. A report taken and the investigation continues.

Feb 27 – Arrested David A. Childs, 33, of El Dorado Springs, for a Nevada Municipal warrant, charging him with failure to appear on the original charge of failed to transfer plates, no proof of insurance, speeding and failure to appear on a payment plan with a $445 cash bond. He was released on bond pending a court appearance.

Officers responded to 106 East Lafayette Street concerning a reported disturbance. A report taken and the investigation continues.

Feb 28 – arrested Shyenne R. Perry, 17, of El Dorado Springs, charging her with ossession of drug paraphernalia.

March 2 – Officers responded to 111 West Marshall Street concerning a reported disturbance. The investigation resulted in the arrest of David W. Murdock Jr, 40, of El Dorado Springs, charging him with assault. He was released on summons pending a court appearance.

Arrest: Christopher D. Hoeme, 42, of Osceola, for an El Dorado Springs Municipal warrant, charging him with fail to appear to answer to expired license plates with a bond of $50.50. He was released on bond.

March 3 – Officers responded to 100 Winner Road concerning a reported larceny. The investigation revealed the theft of a 24 piece Stanley socket set, a 120 piece Stanley socket set, a six pack of Champion 2 stroke oil, six chainsaw chains, 1 gallon of chainsaw bar oil and two Makita grinder. A report taken and the investigation continues.

Arrest: Joseph M. Burnett Jr, 40, of El Dorado Springs, charging him with possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on summons pending a court appearance.

March 4 – Arrest: Jacob J. Patalsky, 36, of El Dorado Springs, charging him with possession of drug Paraphernalia. He was released on summons pending a court appearance.

March 4 – Arrest: Gary J. Greathouse Jr., 21, of El Dorado Springs, for two Barton County warrants for failure to appear on the original charge of speeding with a $10 cash bond and operated vehicle on a highway without a valid license, with a $153 cash bond. He was released on bond pending a court appearance.County warrant for failing to appear in court on a class A misdemeanor for passing a bad check. Bond is set at $250 cash only.