Court Docket- June 13:
Cole Cooper, fail to stop stop sign, $75.50
Steven Cox, dist of peace by fighting, $225.50
Thelma Ellifrits, dist of peace by fighting, $225.50
Tommy Hardy, fail to shoe proof of ins, $125.50
Jason Holloway, poss drug paraphernalia, $175.50
Thomas Holt, speeding 35/25, $49.50
Karen Janes, fail to stop stop sign, $75.50
Jonathon Mart, minor in poss (liquor), $225.50
Waylen Poore, poss marijuana, fail to obey officer, $401
Trials:
Luis Demelo, expired license plates, $50.50
Darrell Gant, C&R driving, $125.50
Donna Murphy, $75.50
Shannon Burns, ail to appear per Warrants:
Robert Brewer, no license plates, $75.50
Shannon Burns, fail to appear per Court order, $75.50
John Cox, fail to appear per Court order, $75.50
Darren Edmiston, fail to appear per Court order, $75.50
David Griffith, fail to appear per Court order, $75.50
Roger Harris, fail to appear per Court order, $75.50
Jacob Patalsky, fail to appear per Court order, $75.50
Roni Scott, fail to appear per Court order, $75.50
Juliette Smith, fail to appear per Court order, $75.50
