Court Docket- June 13:

Cole Cooper, fail to stop stop sign, $75.50

Steven Cox, dist of peace by fighting, $225.50

Thelma Ellifrits, dist of peace by fighting, $225.50

Tommy Hardy, fail to shoe proof of ins, $125.50

Jason Holloway, poss drug paraphernalia, $175.50

Thomas Holt, speeding 35/25, $49.50

Karen Janes, fail to stop stop sign, $75.50

Jonathon Mart, minor in poss (liquor), $225.50

Waylen Poore, poss marijuana, fail to obey officer, $401

Trials:

Luis Demelo, expired license plates, $50.50

Darrell Gant, C&R driving, $125.50

Donna Murphy, $75.50

Shannon Burns, ail to appear per Warrants:

Robert Brewer, no license plates, $75.50

Shannon Burns, fail to appear per Court order, $75.50

John Cox, fail to appear per Court order, $75.50

Darren Edmiston, fail to appear per Court order, $75.50

David Griffith, fail to appear per Court order, $75.50

Roger Harris, fail to appear per Court order, $75.50

Jacob Patalsky, fail to appear per Court order, $75.50

Roni Scott, fail to appear per Court order, $75.50

Juliette Smith, fail to appear per Court order, $75.50