In the case of all arrests, it must be remembered that the charge is merely an accusation and all defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

NOTE: Anyone having information concerning any alleged crimes are encouraged to contact the police department at 876-TIPS (8477)

une 26 – officers received a report of larceny from 222 West Fields. The investigation revealed the theft of yard/landscaping lights. A report taken and the investigation continues.

June 28 – Officers responded to a reported larceny that occurred in the 200 block of North Main Street. The investigation revealed the theft of a debit card and two social security cards. A report taken and the investigation continues.

June 29 – 0fficers responded to 109 West Broadway, Treasure Hunt, concerning a reported larceny. The investigation revealed the theft of US currency from the register and donation jar. A report taken and the investigation continues.

Arrest: Kenneth W. Johnson, 38, of El Dorado Springs, charging him with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He was released on summons pending a court appearance.

June 30 – Officers responded to 114 Winner Road concerning a reported larceny of a bicycle. The bicycle was located in a parking lot. A report taken and the investigation continues.