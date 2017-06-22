The St. Clair County Commission met on Wednesday, May 24, with Robert Salmon, presiding commissioner; Leroy Strope, north commissioner; Gerald Williams, south commissioner; Debbie Peden, county clerk and Marian McCaslin, administrative assistant present.

Road and Bridge Supervisor Cole Cochran and the Commissioners discussed tires for motor graders, road signs, road conditions, equipment, part-time Road and Bridge positions, culverts and installations.

Sheridan Garman-Neeman telephoned to state that some site selectors that are possibly interested in St. Clair County. She stated there would be a Grand Opening at the Red Rooster at 10:30 a.m. on June 17, 2017.

The Commissioners signed an Agreement between St. Clair County Collector and City of Lowry City for collection of taxes for Year 2017.

Interested citizens were in to voice concerns over St. Clair County Health Center Board vacancy.

Barbara Harsh was introduced to the Commissioners as the Youth Program Assistance director for the University of Missouri Extension Council.

Pat Cleveland, from the St. Clair County Health Center Board, was in to inform the Commission of a vacancy on their Board. The vacancy will be filled by an appointment from the Commission. She was informed that the Commission would advertise for the position in the local newspapers.

The St. Clair County Commission met Wednesday, May 31, with Robert Salmon, presiding commissioner; Leroy Strope, north commissioner; Gerald Williams, south commissioner and Marian McCaslin, administrative assistant present.

Road and Bridge Supervisor Cole Cochran and the Commissioners discussed culverts and installation, tires for equipment and dump truck repair.

Recorder Pat Terry was in with information she had received regarding marriage fraud.

The Commissioners discussed widening the entrance to 574 Rd. off Hwy. 54.

Frank Blakemore, Garver Engineering, telephoned with an update on the B.R.O. Bridge Project on NE 1270 Rd.

Sheridan Garman-Neeman, St. Clair County Economic developer, was in and discussed site selector groups and a possible grant for the Arts Project in Lowry City.

Nancy Stephan, St. Clair County Health Center, telephoned regarding the notice in the newspaper for a Health Center Board vacancy. She was informed that Letter of Interest need to be sent to St. Clair County Commission.

The Commissioner briefly discussed the recent incident involving a Sheriff Office vehicle.

The St. Clair County Commission met Monday, June 5, with Robert Salmon, presiding commissioner; Leroy Strope, north commissioner; Gerald Williams, south commissioner; Debbie Peden, county clerk and Marian McCaslin, administrative assistant present.

The Commissioner spoke with Mike Keith Insurance regarding liability insurance on the Sac Osage Youth Fair Grounds. They were informed that the County is covered for liability as long as a lease is in effect.

A complaint was received, due to recent rains, regarding road conditions on SE 1075 and SE 1150 Rds. It was reported that a motor grader was in the area and would work on the roads no later than the next day, weather permitting.

The Commissioners telephoned Kevin Barker, Mapping Solutions, regarding new Plat Books. An appointment was made for June 12 for Barker and the Commissioners to discuss new Plat Books.

The Commissioners received one Letter of Interest for the Health Center Board vacancy.

Budget Office Debbie Peden discussed revision of the Commissary and Inmate Security Budgets for year 2017.