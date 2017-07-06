The following misdemeanors have been filed in St Clair County:

Jason T Oprzedek, Warsaw, domestic assault 4th 4/6, two years supervised probation 6/21

Walter L Knox, Lincoln, pursue, take, kill, possess or dispose of wildlife illegally x 2 5/28

N R Bland, pursue, take, kill, possess or dispose of wildlife illegally 5/29

Bobby A Louvier, Collins, resisting, interfering w/arrest, detention of stop 3/1

Seth O Parker, Roscoe, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less 6 /15