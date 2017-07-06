The following misdemeanors have been filed in St Clair County:

Jason T Oprzedek, Warsaw, domestic assault 4th  4/6, two years supervised probation  6/21

Walter L Knox, Lincoln, pursue, take, kill, possess or dispose of wildlife illegally x 2   5/28

N R Bland, pursue, take, kill, possess or dispose of wildlife illegally  5/29

Bobby A Louvier, Collins, resisting, interfering w/arrest, detention of stop  3/1

Seth O Parker, Roscoe, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less  6 /15

