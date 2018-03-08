The complete St. Clair County Sheriff’s office news release Feb. 26-March 5, 2018

Sheriff Scott Keeler reported deputies made 14 arrests during the week of Feb. 26-March 5, 2018.

Warrant Arrests

March 3, Michael Merriam, 49, Theodosia, was arrested by a St. Clair County deputy on a class D felony possession of a controlled substance and a class D misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. This is a 24 hour hold pending formal charges.

The arrest comes after a traffic stop by a St. Clair County deputy. During the stop, Merriman gave consent to search the vehicle. During the search, two glass pipes with crystal like residue were found, and tested positive for methamphetamines.

March 3- Tabitha Cathcart, 35, unknown, was arrested by a St. Clair County deputy on a class D felony possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor D unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. This is a 24 hour hold pending formal charges.

The arrest comes after the vehicle Cathcart was a passenger in was pulled over for a traffic stop. During a search of the vehicle, two glass pipes with crystal like residue were found. The pipes tested positive for methamphetamines. During questioning, Cathcart admitted that one of the glass pipes was hers.

March 3 – Leslie Hardy, 40, Isabella, was arrested by a St. Clair County deputy on a class D felony possession of a controlled substance, a class D misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and a class D misdemeanor possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less. This is a 24 hour hold pending formal charges.

The arrest comes after the vehicle Hardy was a passenger in was pulled over for a traffic stop. Hardy admitted to having a marijuana cigarette in her backpack. A search of the backpack revealed multiple marijuana cigarettes and a baggie with crystal like residue in it, which field tested positive for methamphetamines.

March 2 – Matthew Jones, 43, Osceola, was arrested by a St. Clair County deputy on a Henry County warrant for failing to appear in court on an unclassified misdemeanor for speeding. Bond is set at $150 cash only.

Jones was the driver of a vehicle that was pulled over for a traffic violation by a St. Clair County deputy.

March 2 – Tammy Jones, 43, Osceola, was arrested by a St. Clair County deputy on a Polk County warrant for failing to appear in court on a Bolivar ordinance charge. Bond is set at $150 cash only.

Jones was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over by a St. Clair County deputy for a traffic violation.

March 1- Bert Mace, 38, Lowry City, was arrested on a class A misdemeanor violation of an order of protection. This is a 24 hour hold pending formal charges.

The arrest comes after April Donnell called the St. Clair County Sheriff’s office and stated Mace was breaking the protection order that she has against him.

March 1 – Christopher McCurdy, 39, Rockville, was arrested by a St. Clair County deputy on a Cedar County warrant for failing to appear in court on a class D misdemeanor for operating a vehicle on the highway with no license. Bond is set at $250 cash only.

The arrest comes after the vehicle McCurdy was driving was pulled over for a traffic violation by a St. Clair County deputy.

March 1 – Amber Black, 25, Rockville, was arrested by a St. Clair County deputy on a Cedar County warrant for failing to appear in court on a class A misdemeanor for passing a bad check. Bond is set at $250 cash only.

The arrest comes after a vehicle that Black was a passenger in, was pulled over for a traffic violation by a St. Clair County deputy.

March 1 – Jerry Allison, 40, Appleton City, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant charging him with a class D felony possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less, and a class A misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is set at $10,000 cash or surety.

The arrest comes after the St. Clair County Sheriff’s office Special Response Team and Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force executed a search warrant on East 5th St. in Appleton City. During the search of the bedroom that was occupied by Allison, deputies found a white crystal like substance on the stereo. Allison also admitted to smoking some marijuana in the garage where a pipe was found. He also admitted to having a marijuana cigarette in his possession. The substance on the stereo tested positive for methamphetamine.

March 1 – Natasha Allison, 36, Appleton City, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant charging her with a class D felony possession of a controlled substance. Bond is set at $10,000 cash or surety.

The arrest comes after the St. Clair County Sheriff’s office Special Response Team and Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force executed a search warrant on East 5th St. in Appleton City. Allison was at the residence during the search warrant. During a search of her person, a baggie containing a white crystal like substance was found in her pocket. The substance field tested positive for methamphetamine.

March 1 – David Wareham, 56, Appleton City, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant charging him with a class D felony possession of a controlled substance and a class D misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is set at $10,000 cash or surety.

The arrest comes after the St. Clair County Sheriff’s office Special Response Team and Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force executed a search warrant on East 5th St. in Appleton City. During the search, a marijuana pipe and a straw with a white crystal like residue, were found in an office room that Wareham controlled. The straw tested positive for methamphetamine.

March 1 – Miriam Wareham, 57, Appleton City, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant charging her with a class D felony possession of a controlled substance and a class D misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is set at $10,000 cash or surety.

The arrest comes after the St. Clair County Sheriff’s office Special Response Team and Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force executed a search warrant on East 5th St. in Appleton City. During the search, drug paraphernalia, that tested positive for methamphetamine, was found in Wareham’s bedroom.

Feb. 27 – Joshua Foley, 35, Appleton City, was arrested by a St. Clair County deputy on two Bates County warrants for failing to appear in court on an unclassified misdemeanor of driving while revoked/suspended-first offense and an unclassified misdemeanor of no insurance.