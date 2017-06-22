June 7 – Bobby Louvier, 34, Collins, was arrested by St. Clair County deputies on several St. Clair County warrants for failing to appear in court on traffic violations. Louvier is charged with class D misdemeanor operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid license, class D misdemeanor no insurance, class C misdemeanor exceeding the posted speed limit by 11-15 miles per hour and an infraction of no seat belt. The warrant was issued on June 6 and bond is set at $743.50. The original charges stem from a Missouri State Highway Patrol investigation on March 2.

June 9 – Johnathon Porter, 22, Appleton City, was arrested on a Vernon County warrant for failing to appear in court on an original infraction of exceeding the posted speed limit by one to five miles per hour. Bond is set at $87 cash only. The original charges stem from a Missouri State Highway Patrol investigation on July 3, 2016.

Santez Small, 26, Springfield, was arrested on three St. Clair County misdemeanor warrants for failing to pay fines. Small is charged with no insurance, driving while suspended and exceeding the posted speed limit by 26 miles per hour or more. The warrants were issued on May 22, 2017, and total bond is set at $679 cash only. The original charges stem from a Missouri State Highway Patrol investigation on June 17, 2016.

The arrest came after a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle Porter was driving on NW 1000 Rd, Appleton City. During the investigation it was determined Porter’s driver’s license was suspended and he had the active warrant. He was issued a citation for driving while suspended and taken into custody on the warrant.

David Mitchell, 50, Mansfield, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant charging him with class A misdemeanor possession of a synthetic cannabinoid. Bond is set at $1,000 cash only. The charge stems from a Missouri State Highway Patrol investigation on Aug. 5, 2016.

Sharon Valle, 42, Springfield, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant for failing to pay fines on an original misdemeanor charge or driving while revoked. The warrant was issued on May 22 and bond is set at $141.50 cash only. The original charges stem from a Missouri State Highway Patrol investigation on Nov. 6, 2016.

June 12 – Debbie Moran, 42, El Dorado Springs, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant for failing to appear in court on an original class C felony charge of possessing a controlled substance. The warrant was issued on June 5 and bond is set at $5,000 cash only.

The original charge stems from a St. Clair County Sheriff’s office investigation on Oct. 27, 2016, when a narcotics search warrant was executed at a camper located in Twin Oaks Harbor, Lowry City. During a search of the residence several items of contraband were located throughout the camper. Items included a crystalline substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine, several new plastic bags and digital scales.

Le Phong Lam, 47, Springfield, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant for failing to appear in court on an original class B misdemeanor exceeding the posted speed limit by 20-25 miles per hour. The warrant was issued on Aug. 15, 2016, and bond is set at $320 cash only. The original charges stem from a Missouri State Highway Patrol investigation on March 14, 2016.

June 14 – Kenneth Herdman, 65, and Tamara Herdman, 50, both of Appleton City, were arrested on felony St. Clair County warrants. Kenneth Herdman is charged with two counts of class D felony possession of a controlled substance. He is also charged with class E felony unlawful use of a weapon (possess weapon and a felony controlled substance.) His bond is set at $15,000 cash or surety. Tamara Herdman is charged with class D felony possession of a controlled substance and class D misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bond is set at $10,000 cash or surety.

The charges stem from a St. Clair County Sheriff’s office and Mid Missouri Multi Jurisdictional Drug Task Force investigation during the early morning hours the same day at a residence on East Second Street, Appleton City. During the investigation a Cobra .38 special loaded with two rounds was located in Kenneth Herdman’s pants pocket. Another RG .38 special with six rounds of was located in a shoulder holster under his left arm. In another pocket a container with 17 Alprazolam, a schedule four controlled substance, was located.

A small clear re-closable plastic bag with a white powder substance was found inside a shared bedroom of Kenneth and Tamara. A white powder substance was also located in two long handled wooden shaker containers hanging on a wall in the bedroom. Each of the items field tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine.

During the investigation deputies noticed Tamara Herdman throwing something away from her person outside. A search located a broken portion of a clear glass pipe with a white powder and burned substance inside it. The substance inside the pipe field tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine.