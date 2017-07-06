June 15 – Charlotte Hertlein, 30, Lowry City, was arrested at the St. Clair County jail on warrants from Henry County and Buckner Police Department. The warrant from Henry County charges Hertlein with failing to appear in court on an original misdemeanor charge of driving while suspended. Warrants from the Buckner Police Department charge Hertlein with failing to appear in court on two traffic ordinance violations. Total bond is set at $850 cash or surety.

June 17- St. Clair County deputy took a property damage report on North Beach Street, Appleton City. Adam Lesmeister reported someone cut two tires on his 2017 Chevrolet Silverado truck. Both tires appeared to have a one inch cut in the tire that went all the way through the tire. The total value of the tires was estimated at $370.

June 19 – Viviana Chavarria, 31, Clinton, was arrested on St. Clair County warrant for probation violation on an original class A misdemenaor charge of domestic assault-third degree. Bond is set at $10,000 cash or surety. The original charge stems from an incident on May 7, 2016, when a St. Clair County deputy was dispatched to a residence on NE WW Hwy, Osceola, in reference to a domestic disturbance. During the investigation it was found Chavarria allegedly struck a male victim with an object causing him physical injury.

June 20 – Jason Bost, 43, Lowry City, was arrested in St. Clair County on a warrant from Kansas City Police Department charging him with felony tampering with a motor vehicle. Bond is set at $2,500 cash or surety or 10-percent cash.

June 21 – Daniel Byrd, 36, Branson, was arrested at the St. Clair County jail on a St. Clair County warrant charging him with probation violations on original class C felony charges of tampering with a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance. Total bond is set at $5,000 cash only.

The original tampering charge stems from a St. Clair County Sheriff’s office investigation in April 2014 when a deputy was dispatched to take a report of a stolen vehicle on SE 400 Rd, Collins. Richard Tucker reported a red 2000 Dodge Ram 1500 4X4 was stolen. He stated the truck was in his front yard between his house and barn on April 4 around 2 p.m. He noticed the vehicle missing on April 6. Tucker advised a .357 magnum lever action rifle valued at $450, a 455 Husqvarna chainsaw valued at $400 and some miscellaneous tools valued at $1,000 were in the truck.

A request for prosecution form was signed and approximately a week later, the sheriff’s office was notified the Independence Police Department recovered the vehicle in Jackson County. The original possession charge stems from a Missouri State Highway Patrol investigation on April 3, 2014.

Byrd was also arrested on a warrant from Buchanan County for probation violation on an original class B felony charge of robbery-second degree. Bond on that warrant is set at $20,000 cash only.

Ronald Noble, 48, Independence, was arrested at the St. Clair County jail on a St. Clair County warrant charging him with class D felony non support with total arrears in excess of 12 monthly payments due under order of support. Bond is set at $1,500 cash only.

June 24 – St. Clair County deputy took a theft report on SW 150 Rd, Rockville. Jeffrey Utz reported a Craftsman tool bag, a Marlin 17 model 917B with a heavy barrel, and a pair of Leupold 10×50 binoculars missing from his 2007 GMC truck that was parked next to his shop building near the road. The total value of the items missing was estimated at $435.

June 25 – St. Clair County deputy took a report of a stolen firearm. Mark Gray reported a Heritage Rough Rider .22 caliber six shot revolver was stolen from his Schell City residence in April. The value of the firearm is estimated at $250. Gray stated the firearm was sitting on top of the refrigerator next to the front door the last time he saw it. He said he did not report it right away because he wanted to make sure he didn’t misplace it somewhere.

June 27 – Jessica Thomas, 24, Osceola, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant charging her with class D felony possession of a controlled substance and class A misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia-prior drug offense.

The charges stem from a St. Clair County Sheriff’s office investigation the previous day when a deputy made contact with Thomas in Lowry City. While speaking with Thomas she kept placing her hands in her pockets even after being asked not to.

Further investigation discovered a glass pipe with white residue in Thomas’ right front pocket. The pipe field tested positive for methamphetamine. A box cutter knife, a white cylinder container containing a red straw with white residue and a homemade marijuana pipe was located in her possession.

June 28 – Michael McDonald, 32, Concordia, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant for failing to appear in court on two infractions from a Missouri State Highway Patrol investigation on June 7, 2016. The warrants charge with McDonald with no seat belt and failing to secure a child less than 16 years old in a seat belt. Total bond is set at $20 cash only.

June 29 – Osceola Police Department arrested Heather Lavish, 35, Osceola, on a St. Clair County warrant charging her with class D felony possession of a controlled substance and a class A misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is set at $10,000 cash or surety.

The charges stem from an investigation on Jan. 24 when St. Clair County Sheriff’s office deputies, members of the Mid Missouri Multi Jurisdiction Drug Task Force, and Osceola Police Department officers went to at Lavish’s residence on C Street, Osceola, in reference to drug activity. During the investigation a glass pipe with a white powdery and burnt substance inside was located. A straw was located inside a plastic container. The substance inside the glass pipe field tested positive for methamphetamine.

Robert Robinson III, 44, Montrose, was arrested on two St. Clair County warrants for failing to appear in court on ordinance violations. Robinson is charged with exceeding the posted speed limit by 16-19 miles per hour and expired license. Both charges stem from Osceola Police Department investigation on March 3, 2016. The warrants were issued on Oct. 26, 2016, and total bond is set at $200 cash only.

A St. Clair County deputy took a report from Marty Vaughn in reference to a barbecue grill he suspects is stolen. Vaughn stated the grill was on his brother’s property on SE TT Hwy, Osceola, and now it is missing. A suspect was named. He estimated the value of the grill at $250.

June 30 – Alan Haverland, 59, Deepwater, was arrested on a Carroll County warrant for failing to appear in court on an infraction of failing to display plates on a vehicle or trailer. The warrant was issued on Aug. 25, 2016, and stems from a Missouri State Highway Patrol investigation on April 30. Bond is set at $150 cash only.

