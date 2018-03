Feb 7 – Property damage-1st Degree at 12300 block S Royce Ave. Richards

Feb 8 – Burglary 2nd deg 19800 block E Noah Rd, Nevada

Structure Fire at 12200 block E Panama Rd, Nevada

Nev 9 – Burglary-2nd Deg at 20900 block E Katy Track Rd, Walker

Tampering with motor vehicle 1st degree at 29000 E Panama Rd, Nevada

Domestic assault-1st deg-serious physical at 24500 block S 1725 Rd, Sheldon

Feb 11- Burglary-2nd deg at 13700 block S 1700 Rd, Nevada

Feb 12 – Stealing at 7400 block E 54 Hwy, Deerfield

Stealing at 100 block N Walnut, Deerfield

Tampering with motor vehicle-1st deg at S2200 Rd, Nevada

Feb 16 – Stealing-motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft at 18800 block S 1485 Rd. Nevada

Domestic assault-2nd degtee at 100 block E Maple St, Moundville,

Feb 17 – DWI-prior offender at S 600 Rd. Richards

Domestic dispute – at 1600 block N Trotter Ln, Nevada

Stealing – motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft at 18900 block S 2200 Rd, Nevada

Feb 19 – Violation of order of protection for adult-1st at 7200 E Talley Bend, Moundville

Stealing-firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium at 18900 block S 1300 Rd, Nevada

Feb 21-Stealing-motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft at 18300 block S HH Hwy

March 2 – Domestic dispute at 3500 block E Federal Rd, Hume

March 3 – Animal bite, at 15100 block E Quail Rd, Nevada