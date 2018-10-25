I, for one, am glad that the $2,500 a week for life sweepstakes is about to be awarded. I haven’t spent one red cent on any of the stuff they advertise, but my inbox keeps getting full. I worked my way through about 350 emails last night occasionally finding one that needed to go in this issue. That’s what keeps me from throwing out the chaff – an occasional grain of news.

– Don’t know the outcome yet, but Mike Durnell passed along the good news that our VolleyDogs beat the Stockton Tigers in the first round of district play at Stockton. 25-21 and 25-16. They were waiting for an 8 p.m. Tuesday start against the winner of the Butler/Lamar match which was to start at 6:30 p.m., the No. 2 and No 3 seeds respectively.

– Our Bulldogs are going to play Warsaw here at 7 p.m. Friday in the first round of the football post season. The Bulldogs pulled out a 26 – 14 win over the Wildcats on Oct. 5, but don’t take anything for granted. QB Trey Babcock is going to attempt to play, but at what percent will he perform? I think the team missed his leadership against Adrian for three quarters until they figured out too late they could play without him. Warsaw was tough on Oct. 5, and has had almost a month to get better. They will have game film from the Adrian game to see what worked there.

– Erica and Davis have an appointment Wednesday they might get a closer look at our next grandbaby. I didn’t want to know with Adrian and Davis, but if the information is available, bring it on.

– When I pulled up to their house in Nevada Sunday afternoon, I saw a completely tailless momma cat go scurrying into the bushes. Davis wanted me to come in to meet the two kittens that Erica found on their doorstep. Each had half a tail. Don’t know about the daddy but I’ve got a quick guess on the momma.

– Mary said that Brad has been having a losing argument with Kat who wants to take her half of the bed by sleeping crossways in the middle. That’s what our small family members do, too.

– We sent a birthday present for Van’s one-year-old party. Through the magic of technology, we got to watch him open the package on FaceTime. It was a plain board with his name in colored removable letters. The purple V must taste really good. KL