My sister, Margaret, as if everyone doesn't know her name, sent me 10 Fun Facts:

– We have to enforce an old deadline – noon Monday. We’ll go to press on Tuesday morning, so we’ll be a week late with the election results. The trade-off is that we have the option of color.

That means that we will have a late night on Monday instead of Tuesday. The tentative plan is to have the papers back here around 8 p.m. on Tuesday. We haven’t even discussed the possibility of my delivering papers to the stores Tuesday evenings. We’ll see.

This week Post Offices nationwide will be closed on Wednesday in observance of the funeral of President Bush 41 so mail delivery of the papers will be delayed by one day.

– There’s no explaining the thought process of a cat. Ever since Van used the family high chair on Thanksgiving Day, Caddeaux has slept on the tray of it day and night. He gets off for short snacks and bathroom breaks but then he’s right back on it. Before that, he camped out on top of the kitchen cabinets on the highest level spot he could find. It would kill my back to sleep on a hard surface like that. The high chair, by the way, served both Adrian and Davis in their day.

One of Van’s toys while he was here was a small school bus I got at Toys R Us for Adrian and Davis. He hasn’t figured out how to open the lid on the seat under which he will find all sorts of things they don’t want him to have. Just about as soon as Adrian gave it to him, Van got his fingers stuck in a hole for a missing fake gearshift. Some tape sealed off that problem.

When I was talking to Cedar County Prosecutor Ty Gaither on Monday, he told me about a boy who got to be six years old and had never cried, complained or spoken. His parent took him to a doctor who couldn’t find anything wrong with him.

Finally, one morning at the breakfast table, the boy said plainly, “The cereal is cold.”

His parents asked him to repeat it, which he did.

Then they asked why he had not spoken before. The little boy said, “Everything was OK.”

I think we can assume that lots of children are not so easily satisfied. Ours weren’t. KL