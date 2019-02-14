I guessed wrong. I told you that I thought Keilan Jacques pinned his 192 lb. Diamond opponent in 15 seconds a week ago Thursday on the home mat.

I had trouble opening Coach Travis Payne’s e-mail so I was flying blind.

Well, this week the coach sent me his report in MS Word. I had made a few mistakes. 1. I misspelled Keilan’s last name. It has a “c” in it. 2. It took him 28 seconds (not 15) to pin his 195 lb. opponent (not 192 lb.)

The scoring table made some mistakes that added to the confusion. When the score ended in a 34-34 tie, the scoring table went all the way to Tie Breaker H and declared Diamond the winner. When some more knowledgeable person looked at it, El Dorado Springs won on the first tie breaker.

Last weekend, the Bulldog Wrestling team went to their district meet. Keilan became the first Bulldog wrestler to be a repeat state qualifier. AND he became the first Bulldog wrestler to finish above 4th at district. He took 3rd. He will wrestle for all the marbles at state this Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

I don’t know what you can do to help him. If you want to go cheer him on, talk to Head Coach Travis Payne or Assistant Coach Derek Scroggins about the schedule of the matches.

Keilan certainly has our best wishes.

– Kimball received a phone call this week telling her that Shopco here will close in early May if they haven’t totally emptied the shelves before then. The manager told Kimball Monday that this store is profitable, just too far from Green Bay, he thinks. Liquidation starts Friday. Hope somebody sees this as an opportunity. We need the store.

– How did the ice storm affect you? We didn’t lose electric power at home but did at the office. Kimball and I stayed home Thursday rather than risk the slick roads. Did the same Sunday morning. By Sunday evening the ice was gone off the trees and the roads. We had church Sunday night and a pretty good crowd.

I’ve got to transcribe the interviews I did Monday morning with the city and Sac Osage on their ice related problems which the crews handled admirably. KL