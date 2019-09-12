In a little over a year, Kimball and I went from no grandchildren to four.

At straight up 12 noon Monday, Sept. 9, grandbaby No. 4 made such a quick appearance that his daddy, Cain Gilfoil, who was eating lunch, almost missed it. Snider Cain’s due date was supposed to be Sept. 8, his daddy’s birthday. Adrian’s doctor actually wanted to induce labor last Thursday, but Adrian wanted to give Snider a chance to show up on his own.

So, they set Monday as D – Day (delivery day). When they got to the hospital at 6 a.m. Monday, Adrian was already in labor. She had never been this pregnant before because Van showed up on Oct. 28, exactly one month before his due date. Van spent one day in the NIC Unit (Neo-Natal Intensive Care) to give his lungs time to finish developing. Adrian took shots to keep Snider from coming early. They worked.

I know I have the time right and the day. I had to call Adrian just now to confirm Snider’s birth weight – 6 lbs. 6 oz.

Van got to meet his little brother Monday afternoon and called him “Baby.” Then Cain whisked him away home for supper and his normal bedtime.

Adrian is looking at a Wednesday hospital release.

Van was our first grandchild on Oct. 28, 2017. Then Davis and Erica got married April 7, 2018, bringing Ben into the fold at age 10. Reese was born March 6, 2019.

Erica asked me to take Ben fishing so I’ve got to get busy on that part of his education. He and Davis went the other day and didn’t have the right bait or the right fishing hole.

– We were shocked and saddened by the untimely death of Terry Smith. Down at church at Concord, he was always an elusive little dickens. He’d incite me some way then run. I’d chase him but never did catch him. Then he grew up to the size I didn’t chase him because I didn’t want to catch him. The last time he was at Concord about three Sundays ago, we all went up to pray for somebody and as I was getting up off my knees, somebody took me by the arm and helped. It was Terry. I thanked him and asked how he knew. He said sometimes he needed a little help.

When I heard that he had gone into a coma, I didn’t give up hope. I know somebody else who was in a coma for 20 days. I prayed that he would recover like I did, but it wasn’t in God’s plan or I didn’t pray hard enough.

If I understood his mom, Rose, correctly, he had purchased plane tickets to go meet a new grandbaby.

One bright spot, Terry left a testimony about what the Lord did for him at the altar in Concord one time. KL