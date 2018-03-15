Here we are at the beginning of snagging season, so we’ve almost made it to spring.

I have a couple more articles about preventing guns in school for you this week thanks to the Cedar County Sheriff and the board at the Christian School. I had great with interview the St. Clair County Sheriff Scott Keeler last week, but he told me he wouldn’t have time to fine tune it because he had to help with the funeral of the Clinton police officer.

What a tragedy. The way I got the report from a couple of sources, and I could be wrong, the Henry County 911 dispatcher got a cell phone call in which two women were in a violent confrontation but never actually talked to the dispatcher. The 911 operator determined that the cell phone was registered to a person at a Clinton address and dispatched officers. When police arrived, they interrupted a drug deal and one officer was killed, two were hurt and a man at the scene was killed.

Further investigation revealed that the two women were arguing in Windsor, about 20 miles away from Clinton.

– We plan to have Scott Keeler’s thoughts on preventing school violence next week.

– Now a little housekeeping:

When you write your articles for the newspaper, you have to keep one eye on the calendar. I do. It’s either easy to forget or hard to remember that the newspaper first hits the street on Wednesday morning. El Dorado Springs readers can buy it over-the-counter on Wednesday, but not all do. The El Dorado Springs postal carriers are good to deliver the papers to their customers on Wednesday. There is no way of knowing when those customers will dive into their Sun newspaper.

It’s amazing how many times a club reporter will put in his or her article that something will happen on Tuesday or instruct club members or the public to file a report on Tuesday. That’s not going to happen unless you put it in the club news for the previous week.

Sorry, folks, that’s one of them hard and fast rules from God, Congress and this newspaper.

I first saw that phrase when my favorite dangerous game hunter, Peter Hathaway Capstick, now deceased from the bottle (I heard) and not from a charging bull elephant or lion or hippo or rhino or black mamba, and he faced them all and lived to write about his experiences so well, penned his African tales. Actually what he said was that a friend for whom he had great respect “had an off predilection for making an 8 mm bullet go faster than God, Congress or Roy Weatherby ever intended.” KL