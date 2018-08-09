The purpose of Bulldog Time is to provide additional educational support to all students, especially those students who are struggling academically. Our objectives are: increase the achievement level of all students, to continue to develop relationships that foster honesty, integrity, and life skills needed to succeed in school and to provide students with the support system that will help them succeed in the classroom, therefore, improving self-esteem. Bulldog Time will be held everyday from 9:50 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. except on Fridays; which has a different bell schedule as listed above.

During Bulldog Time our middle school students will be offered three different options that they may/will attend. All rooms will have teacher supervision. Student grades will be checked every two weeks.

1. Targeted Tutoring Room: students with a grade lower than a C- will be required to report to one of these classrooms. Also any student with a C- or above may to go to one of these rooms for extra assistance.

2. Quiet Room: students with all grades C- or above to work on homework, read, or work on upcoming projects.

3. Bulldog Area: students with all grades C- or above will be allowed to go to the cafeteria and read, do homework, work on upcoming projects, listen to music or just visit.