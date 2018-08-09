El Dorado Springs High School would like to welcome the following teacher to their staff.

Bailee Fleming will serve as the middle school and high school Vocal Music teacher. She is a native to Nevada and a graduate form Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls, TX. This will be Ms. Fleming’s first year teaching, though she did serve as a Paraprofessional last year in the Nevada School district. Ms. Fleming is exited to join our district and lead our Vocal Music students.

Morgan Cantu will serve as our middle school and high school Speech and Theatre teacher. Mrs. Cantu is a native to Carthage and recent graduate of Missouri Southern State University in Joplin. Mrs. Cantu brings with her a great deal of knowledge in Speech and Theatre and she is well versed in technology as she has served as a Multimedia Technician throughout her college career We are excited to welcome Mrs. Cantu to our district.

Jennifer Payne will serve as our High School Geometry and Pre-Algebra teacher. This will be Mrs. Payne’s first year in education as she transitions form her current job in Finance. Mrs. Payne is a native to North Kansas City and a graduate of the University of Missouri Kansas City. She is currently working to finish a degree with Western Governors University. Mrs. Payne’s husband, Travis, teaches middle school history and coaches high school football and wrestling. We are exited to have Jennifer join our high school math department.

Rachel Stauffer will move from 8th grae science to High School Biology and Ecology. Mrs. Stauffer has served as a middle school and high school teacher since 2009. She received her Bachelor’s degree from Missouri State University, her Master’s degree from the University of Nebraska-Kearney and is currently working on her Specialist degree from Arkansas State University. Mrs. Stauffer’s husband, Matt, is employed by the El Dorado Springs School district and her two children are enrolled here as well. We are excited to have Mrs. Stauffer’s experience, knowledge and love for teaching on our staff.