El Dorado Springs letter to parents of Elementary students

Dear Parents, Welcome to the 2017-18 school year! We are honored and excited to get to work with your children this year. We hope you will find the following information helpful:

1. Our front door will open at 7:45 a.m. each day. Please make sure students are dropped off between 7:45 and 8:00 if they are eating breakfast. Please note that students arriving after 8:15 a.m.will be counted tardy. (See the tardy policy in the parent-student handbook.)

2. Car riders should only be dropped off and picked up from the circle drive on the west side of the elementary building. Parents of regular car riders will receive numbers to display in their vehicles to help speed up the afternoon pick-up process. These numbers will be available for pick-up at Open House on August 16, or from the elementary office. To ensure student safety, all car riders will be dismissed from the cafeteria. Please do not park on the circle drive or in the area reserved for faculty parking. It is also helpful if your children are ready to get out of the car when you pull up to the drop-off zone each morning. Thank you for your patience with us during the afternoon pick-up on the first few days of school as it will run slowly at first. We are making every effort to keep your children safe!

3. Car riders will be sent to the cafeteria at 2:55. Those arriving to pick up children should remain in your vehicles and go around the circle drive. A staff member will radio in for your child to meet you and load in front of the school. K, 1st, and 4th grade bus riders will be dismissed by intercom at 2:57. Fifth grade students will assist the younger students in finding their buses during the first week of school again this year. 2nd, 3rd, and 5th grade bus riders will be dismissed by intercom at 2:59. Walkers will be dismissed at 3:01 and exit the building through the front entrance on the west side of the school. Please do not ask teachers and students to open locked doors at any time throughout the school year as they have been instructed NOT to do so.

4. All visitors must enter through the left set of doors at the main entrance just off the circle drive and check in with the office to receive a visitor’s pass. Visitors will have to be buzzed through a second set of doors to gain access to the elementary hallway. Again, this is for the safety of our students. Thanks for your understanding.

5. Please remember Oak and Pine Streets are one-way from Main to Grand during the times of morning drop-off (7:30-8:30 a.m.) and afternoon pick-up (2:30-3:30 p.m.). Parents of elementary students will want to exit the way you entered (toward Twyman Street). If you will also drop off or pick up middle and/or high school students you may continue north on Grand to do so.

Don’t hesitate to call the elementary office if we can answer any questions or help in any way to get the year off to a smooth start. We hope to see you at Open House from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on August 15.

The Elementary Faculty and Staff

Elementary school supply list

Kindergarten: *8 jumbo crayons, *1 small box of crayons, *4 pencils (2 beginner’s and 2 regular), *1 large box of tissues, *4 large glue sticks, *8 washable markers, back pack-optional but helpful. *1box sandwich size bags (Boys), *1 box gallon size bags (Girls), 1 package of dry erase markers (optional).

1st Grade: *1 box of 24 crayons, *4 glue sticks, *2 boxes of tissues, *2 pink erasers, 1 school box, *2 pkgs. of #2 yellow wood pencils, 2 spiral notebooks, 4 dry erase markers, 1 bottle of hand sanitizer, 1 dry eraser, 1-1” binder, 1 folder with pockets and holes to go inside binder (no folders with brads inside please) *sandwich size bags-(Boys), *wipes-(Girls).

2nd Grade: *24-48 #2 pencils (no mechanical pencils please). *1 box of markers, *1 box of crayons, *8 glue sticks-large. *2 pink block erasers, 2 Expo markers, dry eraser or clean sock, art box, *3 boxes of tissues, 1 wide ruled notebook, 1 composition notebook, 1 plastic red folder with brads, 1 plastic black folder, 1 plastic green folder, *8 oz. bottle of hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes (Boys), *one box snack baggies (Boys), box of gallon baggies (Girls) *baby wipes (Girls).

3rd Grade: 24 count box of crayons, 12 count box of colored pencils, 8 count box of colored pencils, 1 pencil box, 1 pair student scissors, 3 composition notebooks, 3 pocket folders (no Brads please), *3 packages of #2 pencils (12 count), 1 large pink eraser, *3 large glue sticks, *1 package pencil cap erasers, *2 large boxes of tissues, *1 container of disinfecting wipes, 1 pencil sharpener, headphones or ear buds, 1 package of 3×5 index cards, optional-mechanical pencil with lead.

4th Grade: 2 spiral notebooks, 1 package of loose leaf paper, 4 plastic pocket folders, 1-1” 3 ring binder, 2 glue sticks, colored pencils, box of crayons-24 count, scissors, 24 #2 pencils (no mechanical), cap erasers, clip board, 2 black dry erase markers, dry eraser or clean sock, ear buds, tissues, disinfectant wipes, 2 yellow highlighters. 1 box of gallon bags (Boys), 1 box sandwich bags (Girls) -no snack size bags please.

5th Grade: 1 zip closure binder, *4 packages of #2 pencils, 1 composition notebook, *1 package loose-leaf, wide-ruled paper (Girls), *1 large glue stick (Boys), 3 wide ruled spiral notebooks, 1 package of 3×5 ruled index cards, 1 clipboard, 1 package of colored pencils, *1 package of bold tip dry erase markers, *1 dry eraser, *2 packages of red ink pens, 1 pencil pouch, 1 plain plastic pocket folder wit 3-hole punch of EACH of the following colors, red, blue, green, yellow, ear buds, *2 large boxes of tissues, *1 bottle of hand sanitizer (Girls), *1 large container of disinfecting wipes (Boys). If you would like to donate markers or crayons to your child’s class as a shared item, it would be appreciated, but not required.

*Denotes shared supplies

Teacher Announcement

Important!

Teacher assignments for El Dorado Springs Elementary students were posted on the doors to the main entrance of the elementary school (just off the circle drive) at the conclusion of summer school.

Thank you.

New elementary teachers 2017-18

Tabatha Culbertson will be joining our first grade team for the 2017-18 school year. Tabatha has a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education from MSSU. She taught 3rd grade for us a few years ago before moving to Joplin where she taught while her husband, Justin, finished his undergraduate work at MSSU.

Kala Kenney will be teaching 4th grade. Mrs. Kenney student taught in our 4th grade during the 2nd semester of the 2016-17 school year and recently graduated from SBU with a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education. She and her husband, Tyler, and newborn son Tristan reside in the El Dorado Springs area.

Kate Barger will be teaching elementary PE. Mrs. Bartger holds a degree in physical education from MSU and is transferring from teaching middle school Family and Consumer Science. She and her husband, Jeremy, along with their two children, Brayton and Annlyn reside in El Dorado Springs.

Eddie Long will be joining the special education staff and working in the ED classroom. Mr. Long holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree from PSU. He and his wife, Ashley, and big brother Easton recently welcomed a baby girl to their family. The Longs reside in the Walker area.

ElDo Elementary 2017-18 teachers

Kindergarten

Kasee Gerster 123

Julie Hankinson 127

Sue Lundy 126

DaNae Norman 125

Jeanie Norman 124

1st Grade

Chris Compton 111

Tabatha Culbertson 109

Kayla Loyd 112

Erika Murry 105

Ginger Nowak 110

2nd Grade

Traci Adams 104

Jana Burley 102

Tara Drabant 103

Jill Moffat 101

3rd Grade

Melissa Franks 118

Meghan Koca 116

Paula Oehring 119

Melanie Richardson 114

Suzie Ridgway 121

4th Grade

Kim Barker (Social Studies) 143

Richard Humphrey (Science) 145

Kala Kenney (Science) 132

Melynda Runkle (Social Studies) 134

5th Grade

Heather Gooden 147

Kaitlin Hamm 139

Tandi Leonard 130

Jennifer Ring 149

Special Education

Peggy Carter 117

Nancy Coffer 113

Michele Leonard 117

Eddie Long 128

Debbie McDonald 117

Sheryl Melton 141

Chelsey Norman ECSE

Julie Savinske 115

Title 1 Department

Donna Brower (Communication Arts)

Tarrah Foulk (Title 1 Preschool)

Janelle Fugate (Reading Recovery)

Teresa Hoover (Math)

Jeanne Mark (Communication Arts)

Andrea Mays (Math & C.A.)

Eric Rhodes (Math)

Leslie Wetter (Math)

Special Teachers

Suzan Durnell, Library Media Center

Susan Fox, Music

Khloe Murrell, Art

Kate Barger, P.E.

Elementary Counselor

Andrea Whalen

Nurses’ Office

Johnna Boch

Mary Mansell

Elementary Office

Tracy Lanser, Principal

Tracy Barger, Associate Principal

Meghan Julian, Secretary

Bridgette Wallace, Secretary