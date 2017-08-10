Student parking passes

Students will be assigned their own parking space to be used throughout the school year. Parking passes can be obtained through the high school office. Parking stickers need to be placed in the lower left hand corner of the driver’s side front windshield. Students found parking in spaces that are not their own will be assigned ISD. Repeat offenders will not be allowed to drive their vehicles to school.

STUDENTS MUST HAVE A PARKING PASS IN ORDER TO PARK AT THE HIGH SCHOOL.

(These passes are good during school hours only).

Seniors may pick up their parking passes Friday, August 4th. Juniors: Monday, August 7th. Sophomores, Tuesday, August 8th.

Parking passes may be picked up from the high school office when you pick up your schedules Aug. 10-Aug. 12 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Parking passes are free of charge. You will need to bring a valid driver’s license and proof of insurance. You will also need to know your license plate number.

ElDo HS faculty & classes

High School office:

• David Rotert – Principal

• Shayne Thompson – Counselor

• Tina Cantrell – Administrative Assistant

• Kathy Schwalm – Administrative Assistant

Athletic Director’s office:

• Mike Durnell – Athletic Director

• Abby Floyd – Administrative Assistant

HS/MS Library:

• Angie Modlin – Librarian

Language Arts:

• Justin Culbertson – English IV, Novels & Practical Writing, Creative Writing/Short Stories

• Kevin Rentel – English II

• Becky Cooper – English I

• Debra Marsh – English III, Greek Mythology, Shakespeare

• Lori Hunt – Spanish I, II, III, IV

Fine Arts:

• Shannon Phelps – Vocal Music

• Jordan White – Instrumental Music

• Brett Stump – Art I, II, III, IV

• Joel Ybarra – Theatre, Technical Theatre

Practical Arts:

• Dalena Gordon – Career & Family, Life Skills, Nutrition/Wellness, Advnced Foods, Child Development, Housing/Interiors, Fashion

• Amber Francis – Journalism

• Justin Pflug – Computer Applications, Multimedia, Keyboarding

• Ashley Rogers – Entrepreneurship, Personal Finance, Desktop Publishing, College Prep.

• Travis Olson – Concepts of Tech/Engineering, Drafting, 3D Animation/Power & Energy

Joel Ybarra- Speech

Social Studies:

• Robert Jansen – Civics, Psychology/Criminal Psychology

• Darrin Griffin – American History, Criminal Law, Early American History

• Holly Gemes – World History, Sociology/American Indian

Mathematics:

• Courtney Wosoba– College Algebra/Trigonometry, Calculus, Algebra II

• Brian Goatley – Algebra I

• Christina Behl – Algebra II Geometry, Pre-Algebra

Science:

• Amy Scroggins – Biology, Advanced Biology Chemistry I, Chemistry II, Physics

• Larry Hoover – Physical Science, Ecology

Vocational Arts:

• Kristal Swopes – Business Ownership, Marketing I, II, Sports & Entertainment/Travel & Tourism, Job Internship

• Jay Martin – Ag Machinery, Ag Construction, Ag I, Food/Vet Science, SAE

• Jill Chapman – Ag II, Ag Leadership, Floriculture, Animal Science

Health/PE:

• Stephanie Allen – Health/Girls PE, Girls Fitness

• Beau Swopes – Boys PE/Health, Lifetime Sports, Girls Weights

• Derick Scroggins – Boys Weights

A+ Coordinator:

• Joel Braden – A+ Program/ICR

ISD:

• David Carpenter – ISD/ICR

• Randy Bland – ISD

Special Education:

• Angie Johnson – Special Ed Classes

•Jordan Highley – Special Ed Classes

•Christina McKinney- Special Ed Classes

New High School teachers

Justin Culbertson is a hometown boy who graduated from Missouri Southern State University with a degree in Secondary Education in English. Justin will be teaching English IV, Novels, Short Stories/Creative Writing. He will also be the National Honor Society sponsor. Justin is married to his wife Tabatha who will be teaching 1st grade for the district. Justin is the son of Dick and Rhonda Culbertson.

Christy McKinney is from Stockton Missouri. She received her B.S. degree from MSU. Christy has been teaching for 12 years. She will be teaching special education for the district. Christy is married to her husband Rob and they have two sons Shelby and Will.

Justin Pflug is from Cassville Missouri. This will be Justin’s 1st year teaching. He has earned his BBA degree in business education from Evangel University. Justin will be teaching Business. He will also be coaching high school football, freshmen basketball, and middle school track.

Courtney Wosoba is a native of El Dorado Springs. Courtney will be teaching advanced math. She has her Masters degree from Pittsburg State University. She is married to her husband Daniel and they have two little girls Brooke and Jennifer. Courtney is the daughter of Alan and Tonya Hooper.

R-II Student Directory information

Under the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, Section 99.37 the following conditions apply to disclosing directory information:

An educational agency or institution may disclose directory information if it has given public notice to parents of students in attendance and eligible students in attendance at the agency or institution.

1. The school has elected to release students’ names and address.

2. The parent/guardian must notify the school in writing within two weeks of enrollment if they do not want the information released.