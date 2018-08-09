High School office:

• David Rotert – Principal

• Shayne Thompson – Counselor

• Tina Cantrell – Administrative Assistant

• Kathy Schwalm – Administrative Assistant

Athletic Director’s office:

• Mike Durnell – Athletic Director

• Abby Floyd – Administrative Assistant

HS/MS Library:

• Angie Modlin – Librarian

Language Arts:

• Becky Cooper – English I

• Justin Culbertson – English IV, English 101 and 102 (DC), Novels, Creative Writing/Short Stories

• Lori Hunt – Spanish

• Debra Marsh – English III, Shakespeare/Greek Mythology

• Kevin Rentel – English II

Fine Arts:

• Morgan Cantu – Theatre, Technical Theatre

• Bailee Fleming – Vocal Music

• Jordan White – Instrumental Music

• Brett Stump – Art

Practical Arts:

• Morgan Cantu – Speech

• Dalena Gordon – Career & Family, Life Skills, Family Resource Management, Advnced Foods, Child Development, Housing/Interiors, Fashion

• Amber Francis – Journalism

• Justin Pflug – Computer Applications, Multimedia, Graphic Design, Computer Science

• Ashley Rogers – Entrepreneurship, Personal Finance, Intro to Business, College Prep.

• Travis Olson – Concepts of Tech/Engineering, Drafting, 3D Animation/Power & Energy

Social Studies:

• Robert Jansen – Civics, Psychology/Criminal Psychology

• Darrin Griffin – American History, Criminal Law, History 120 (DC)

• Holly Gemes – World History, Sociology/American Indian

Mathematics:

• Courtney Wosoba–  College Algebra/Trigonometry, Calculus, Algebra II

• Brian Goatley – Algebra I

• Jennifer Payne – Geometry, Pre-Algebra

Science:

• Amy Scroggins –  Advanced Biology  Chemistry I and II, Physics, A and P

• Larry Hoover – Physical Science, Earth Science

Vocational Arts:

• Kristal Swopes – Marketing I, II, Marketing Retailing, Sports & Entertainment/Travel & Tourism, Job Internship

• Jay Martin – Ag II Mechanics, Ag Construction I and II, Ag I, Food/Vet Science, SAE

• Jill Chapman – Ag II, Ag Business/Leadership, Floriculture I and II, Animal Science

Health/PE:

• Stephanie Allen – Health/Girls PE, Girls Walking Fitness/Lifetime Activities

• Beau Swopes – Boys PE/Health, Team Sports, Girls Weights

• Derick Scroggins – Boys Weights

A+ Coordinator:

• Joel Braden – A+ Program/ICR, ENglish 101 and 102 (DC)

ISD:

• David Carpenter – ISD/ICR

• Randy Bland – ISD

Special Education:

• Angie Johnson – Special Ed Classes

•Jordan Highley – Special Ed Classes

•Christina McKinney- Special Ed Classes

