High School office:
• David Rotert – Principal
• Shayne Thompson – Counselor
• Tina Cantrell – Administrative Assistant
• Kathy Schwalm – Administrative Assistant
Athletic Director’s office:
• Mike Durnell – Athletic Director
• Abby Floyd – Administrative Assistant
HS/MS Library:
• Angie Modlin – Librarian
Language Arts:
• Becky Cooper – English I
• Justin Culbertson – English IV, English 101 and 102 (DC), Novels, Creative Writing/Short Stories
• Lori Hunt – Spanish
• Debra Marsh – English III, Shakespeare/Greek Mythology
• Kevin Rentel – English II
Fine Arts:
• Morgan Cantu – Theatre, Technical Theatre
• Bailee Fleming – Vocal Music
• Jordan White – Instrumental Music
• Brett Stump – Art
Practical Arts:
• Morgan Cantu – Speech
• Dalena Gordon – Career & Family, Life Skills, Family Resource Management, Advnced Foods, Child Development, Housing/Interiors, Fashion
• Amber Francis – Journalism
• Justin Pflug – Computer Applications, Multimedia, Graphic Design, Computer Science
• Ashley Rogers – Entrepreneurship, Personal Finance, Intro to Business, College Prep.
• Travis Olson – Concepts of Tech/Engineering, Drafting, 3D Animation/Power & Energy
Social Studies:
• Robert Jansen – Civics, Psychology/Criminal Psychology
• Darrin Griffin – American History, Criminal Law, History 120 (DC)
• Holly Gemes – World History, Sociology/American Indian
Mathematics:
• Courtney Wosoba– College Algebra/Trigonometry, Calculus, Algebra II
• Brian Goatley – Algebra I
• Jennifer Payne – Geometry, Pre-Algebra
Science:
• Amy Scroggins – Advanced Biology Chemistry I and II, Physics, A and P
• Larry Hoover – Physical Science, Earth Science
Vocational Arts:
• Kristal Swopes – Marketing I, II, Marketing Retailing, Sports & Entertainment/Travel & Tourism, Job Internship
• Jay Martin – Ag II Mechanics, Ag Construction I and II, Ag I, Food/Vet Science, SAE
• Jill Chapman – Ag II, Ag Business/Leadership, Floriculture I and II, Animal Science
Health/PE:
• Stephanie Allen – Health/Girls PE, Girls Walking Fitness/Lifetime Activities
• Beau Swopes – Boys PE/Health, Team Sports, Girls Weights
• Derick Scroggins – Boys Weights
A+ Coordinator:
• Joel Braden – A+ Program/ICR, ENglish 101 and 102 (DC)
ISD:
• David Carpenter – ISD/ICR
• Randy Bland – ISD
Special Education:
• Angie Johnson – Special Ed Classes
•Jordan Highley – Special Ed Classes
•Christina McKinney- Special Ed Classes
