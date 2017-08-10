Middle School welcome back

Brad Steward

I would like to welcome all EMS students, faculty and staff back for the 2017-2018 school year. I hope that everyone enjoyed a summer full of adventure, relaxation and reading. I am sure everyone appreciated and relished the extra time that they were able to spend with their family and friends.

Our focus will be on providing each child with new challenges that will result in a rewarding school experience. Academic emphasis on the core content areas of reading, language arts, math, science and social studies will remain a priority as well as providing a learning program that builds on each year to reach local and state standards. Instruction in the fine arts, practical arts, technology and physical education complete our program providing each student with the opportunity to develop areas of interest and skill.

The El Dorado Springs Middle School offers a wide variety of quality programs to meet the needs of each student. We have a highly qualified faculty to serve the academic needs of our students and a support staff who is here to help provide a safe and caring environment for each individual who is a part of our school community.

Our curriculum is data driven and focuses on student achievement. We have high expectations for each student. We expect students to attend school regularly, put forth an effort in each classroom, and respect the rights of each individual in our school community. Our school community will help provide the framework for individual and school success.

I encourage parents and students to become actively involved in the school. There are several activities, clubs and athletic teams available to join. This is a great time to explore and grow. Students will discover new friends, new skills and new interests. I want your child to experience an exciting school year at EMS.

I am excited to get the new school year started. I would encourage all middle school students to use the last few days before school starts to take the time to set some personal goals for the upcoming school year. Set goals that will challenge you academically, socially and personally. I look forward to seeing you on August 16.

R-II Middle School Staff

Middle School Staff

Mr. Brad Steward 6th – 8th Principal

Mrs. Sandy Lackey 6th Math

Mr. Tim Dade 6th Science

Mr. Travis Payne 6th Social Studies

Mr. Austin Gooden 6th English

Mrs. Kristen Casey 7th Science

Mrs. Jane Griffin 7th English

Mr. Scott Steward 7th Geography

Mr. Phillip Martin 7th Math

Mrs. Amanda Obert 8th American History

Mrs. Stephanie Steward 8th English

Mrs. Tonya Hooper 8th Math

Mr. Brian Goatley 8th Algebra

Mrs. Rachel Stauffer 8th Science

Mrs. Stephanie Allen 8th Elective

Mr. Travis Olson 7th – 8th Industrial Arts

Mr. Jeremy Barger 6th – 8th PE/Health

Ms Alyssa Sargent 6th – 8th PE/Health

Mr. David Carpenter 6th – 8th Outdoor Living/ISD

Mrs. Shannon Phelps 6th – 8th Choir

Mr. Jordan White 6th – 8th Band/Music

Mr. Brett Stump 6th – 8th Art

Mrs. Julie Shelby 6th – 8th Family & Consumer Sciences

Mrs. Catherine Finegan 6th – 8th Special Education

Mrs. Tiffany McGuirk 6th – 8th Special Education

Mrs. Dana Abercrombie 6th – 8th Special Education

Mrs. Melanie Steward 6th – 8th Study Skills

Mr. Randy Bland 6th – 8th ISD

Mr. Joel Ybarra 6th – 8th Speech/Debate & Drama

Mrs. Jill Chapman 8th AG

Mrs. Amber Francis 8th Yearbook/Newspaper/I.C.R.

Mrs. Terri Alumbaugh 7th – 8th Computers

Mr. Justin Pflug 7th – 8th Computers

Mrs. Tiffany Bahr 6th – 8th Counselor

Mrs. Carolyn Berning Secretary

Mrs. Denise Ruscha Attendance Secretary

Schedules/fees/new student enrollment

Middle School official schedules for the upcoming school year may be picked up on August 11, 14, 15, 2017 from 8:00 A.M. to 12:00 (noon) and from 1:00 to 3:30 P.M. Students need to pay their $10.00 non-refundable technology usage fee at this time and any other outstanding charges.

Each Middle School student will be expected to pay the $10.00 non-refundable technology usage fee. Students will not be assigned a locker or allowed to take textbooks from the classroom until the technology usage fee and all previous fees and charges incurred from the previous year have been paid. No student will be allowed to participate, or attend, any Middle School extra-curricular activities (dances, class trips, etc.) until the fee and previous bills are paid.

Several forms will be sent home with the student when they pick up their schedules. Please fill out and return these forms the first day of school.

First day of classes will begin Wednesday, August 16, 2017. We will start serving breakfast at 7:45 a.m.; the entry bells rings at 8:00 a.m. Don’t be late and let’s make this a great year!

MIDDLE SCHOOL BELL SCHEDULE

Bell Schedule

(Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday)

8:00 Enter Building

7:45 – 8:06 Breakfast

8:10 – 8:56 First Period

9:00 – 9:46 Second Period

9:50 – 10:15 Bulldog Time

10:19 – 11:05 Third Period

11:09 – 12:24 Fourth Period

11:09 – 11:34 ”A” Lunch

11:34 – 11:59 (11:34 bell for “A” Lunch to resume class) “B” Lunch

12:28 – 1:14 Fifth Period

1:18 – 2:04 Sixth Period

2:08 – 2:54 Seventh Period

Bell Schedule

(Friday)

8:00 Enter Building

7:45 – 8:06 Breakfast

8:10 – 9:05 First Period

9:09 – 9:59 Second Period

10:03 – 10:53 Third Period

10:57 – 12:12 Fourth Period

10:57 – 11:22 ”A” Lunch

11:22 – 11:47 (11:22 bell for “A” Lunch to resume class) “B” Lunch

12:16 – 1:06 Fifth Period

1:10 – 2:00 Sixth Period

2:04 – 2:54 Seventh Period

CELL PHONES/ IPODS/ELECTRONIC DEVICES ON SCHOOL CAMPUS

Cell phone, ipods, ipads, and other electronic device usage by students during school hours, nation wide

has caused numerous problems for students, teachers, administrators and parents. In many cities these items

have been banned completely from school campuses. With the onset and abuse of text messaging, camera

phones, and other electronic devices, the number of incidents involving students cheating, student-on-student

harassment, and classroom disruptions has increased dramatically. In an effort to protect students and their

rights, as well as to help insure the integrity of education, the following clarification/enforcement policy will be

as follows: Cell phones, ipods, ipads, or any electronic devices shall not be visible at any time during

regular school hours. This includes, but is not limited to the items being attached to belts, in purses, pockets, or backpacks. Items must be turned off and put away. Confiscated items will be sent to the building principal’s office.

A. 1st offense Confiscation of the phone or electronic device for 1 school day or 1day of ISD

B. 2nd offense Confiscation of the phone or electronic device for 2 school days or 2 days of ISD C. 3rd offense Confiscation of the phone or electronic device for 3 school days or 3 days of ISD The phone or electronic device will be returned at the end of the confiscation period, discipline referral to the office and notification to parents. Beyond the 3rd offense the phone or electronic device WILL NOT BE ALLOWED at school.

Bulldog time

The purpose of Bulldog Time is to provide additional educational support to all students, especially those students who are struggling academically. Our objectives are: increase the achievement level of all students, to continue to develop relationships that foster honesty, integrity, and life skills needed to succeed in school and to provide students with the support system that will help them succeed in the classroom, therefore, improving self-esteem. Bulldog Time will be held everyday from 9:50 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. except on Fridays; which has a different bell schedule as listed above.

During Bulldog Time our middle school students will be offered three different options that they may/will attend. All rooms will have teacher supervision. Student grades will be checked every two weeks.

1. Targeted Tutoring Room: students with a grade lower than a C- will be required to report to one of these classrooms. Also any student with a C- or above may to go to one of these rooms for extra assistance.

2. Quiet Room: students with all grades C- or above to work on homework, read, or work on upcoming projects.

3. Bulldog Area: students with all grades C- or above will be allowed to go to the cafeteria and read, do homework, work on upcoming projects, listen to music, or just visit.

Middle School parents invited

Middle School Parents Invitied!

The El Dorado Springs Middle School Principal, Brad Steward has scheduled a meeting for parents of 6th grade students and parents of any new 7th and 8th grade students. The meeting will be at 6:00 P.M., Monday, August 14th in the small gym.

MS acitivies 2017-18 school year

Middle School Activities 2017-2018

August 14 6th Grade Orientation 6:00 – 7:00 P.M. Small Gym

August 24 Skating Party 6:00 – 8:00 P.M. Skate Town

September 21 M.S. Showcase 5:30 – 7:00 P.M. M.S. Building

October 27 Fall Dance 7:00 – 9:00 P.M. Elem. Cafe.

December 15 Winter Dance 7:00 – 9:00 P.M. Elem. Cafe.

February 09 Valentine Dance 7:00 – 9:00 P.M. Elem. Cafe.

May 04 Lock-In 3:00 – 11:00 P.M. Big Gym

May 17 8th Grade Recognition 6:00 P.M. Big Gym

Write student’s name on everything

The Kleenex will need to be given to your English teacher for student use throughout the year.

Quarter or Semester electives may require other supplies or small fees for projects. The teacher will inform the students of other supplies they may need at the beginning of school.

Students are not to bring liquid glue, white out, scissors, compasses, or permanent or sharpie markers. Glue sticks are permitted.

Large athletic bags will not be permitted. We recommend that your student use a regular size back pack that will fit in a locker. Students are not required to have bags or back-packs.

The middle school dress code does not allow students to wear any of the following: tank tops, sleeveless shirts with large arm holes, spaghetti strap tops, shirts which expose the midriff or back, scarves worn as headgear, underwear worn as outer clothing, bandanas or any type of hat. Shorts and skirts should be of modest lengths, so as not to draw undue attention. Jeans, slacks, pants, shorts, leggings, etc. must not have any holes in them from the waist to the knee. Also, due to so many students having allergies it is recommended that there be NO SPRAY deodorant, perfume, or spray hair products (there are a lot of alternatives, besides spray). For more dress code no, no’s, see Dress Code in the student handbook.

New Middle School Teachers

Tiffany McGuirk – will serve as the sixth grade Special Education instructor. This will be Tiffany’s first year teaching, however she has several years of experience as a substitute teacher. Tiffany is native to El Dorado Springs and a college graduate of Missouri State University in Springfield, Missouri. Tiffany and her husband, Erick, are the proud parents of Kandon and Kyson. We are thrilled to have Tiffany as a member of our middle school team.

Amanda Obert – will serve as the eighth grade American History instructor. Amanda will also serve as the assistant cross country coach. Amanda taught last year at Gilman City R-IV in Gilman City, Missouri. This will be Amanda’s fourth year in education. Amanda is native to the Wichita, Kansas area and is a college graduate of Pittsburg State University. Her husband, Matt, is from Lamar and will be relocating to this area as a member of the Missouri Highway Patrol. Amanda and Matt are the proud parents of Jase. Amanda will be a terrific addition to our middle school team.

Alyssa Sargent – will serve as the middle school girls Physical Education and Health instructor. Alyssa will also serve as the head high school softball coach and the assistant high school girls basketball coach. This will be Alyssa’s first year teaching but she has coached a competitive traveling softball team from Springfield and served as the assistant softball coach at Drury University last spring. Alyssa is native to Phoenix, Arizona and recently graduated from Drury University in Springfield, Missouri. We gladly welcome Alyssa as a member of the middle school team.

Middle School 8th hours/Saturday school policy 2016-2017

Middle School 8th Hours/Saturday School Policy

Failure to serve an 8th hour will result in a Saturday School (no excuses or reschedules allowed). There are multiple Saturday School per month. It is the student’s responsibility to bring homework to work on or bring a book to read. Failure to serve Saturday School will result in the following consequences:

A.1st offense1 day of ISD

B. 2nd offense 2 days of ISD

C.3rd offense3 days of ISD

D. 4th offense 4 days of ISD

E. 5th offense and thereafter – consequence will be determined by the principal

ElDo R-II 6th, 7th and 8th supply list

6th Grade supplies

2 – One subject spiral notebooks

1 – Two subject spiral notebook

2 – 1 inch 3 ring binder

Wide-line loose leaf notebook paper (3 pkgs)

1 – Pocket folder

Dividers

Pencils (2 package)

Pens (black or blue)

Red pen for grading

Colored pencils

Hole reinforcements

Kleenex (2 boxes)

Ear buds for computer

7th Grade – supplies

2 – 1 inch Binders

Loose notebook paper

2 – 70 count spiral notebooks

Pencils

Pens (black or blue)

Colored pencils

Red pen for grading

Kleenex (2 boxes)

Glue sticks (4)

Ear buds for computer

8th Grade – supplies

2 – One subject spiral Notebooks

Loose-leaf notebook paper (4 pkgs.)

2 – 1 1/2 inch 3-ring binders

Compostion book

Dividers

Pencils (5 pkgs.)

Pens (black or blue)

Red pen for grading

Colored pencils

Cap erasers

Glue sticks

Highlighter

Kleenex (3 boxes)

Ear buds for computer

Art class

Colored pencils

Markers

Hand-held pencil sharpener

Technology class

$20 fee for materials (if taking this class)

Z.A.P. – ZEROES AREN’T PERMITTED: (MIDDLE SCHOOL HOMEWORK POLICY)

District recognizes that in order for students to be successful he/she must complete daily assignments and homework from classroom teachers. If a student does not turn in his/her assignment he/she will receive a ZAP slip. Assignments worth is reduced 90-80-70-60 until the fifth day at which time the student is assigned a 1⁄2 day Saturday School if he/she has not taken the time to complete the assignment. During the 1⁄2 day Saturday School the student will receive a list of all make-up work to be completed. All offenses accumulate quarterly/per class and are as follows:

1st offenseWarning; note sent home to parent

2nd offense2nd Warning; note sent home to parent

3rd offense8th hour assigned; parent contacted by teacher

4th offense1⁄2 day Saturday School; parent contacted by principal

5th offenseSaturday School; parent contacted by principal