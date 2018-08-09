Dear El Dorado Springs R-2 Schools Students, Parents, and Patrons,

It is my honor to welcome you back to the upcoming school year. We are very excited to see the opening of our new building addition this fall. Our construction company tells us that they expect to be substantially complete with construction by the end of September and we should be able to occupy the new spaces sometime in October. Until then we will once again have to deal with the headaches that go along with construction. The new addition is going to completely change the face of the high school building, provide added security for the high school, and provide an elevator for our disabled students and patrons. We will have a grand opening and open house when the building is finished so the patrons can tour the new facility. Once again, we would like to thank the patrons of our district for supporting the school and students by approving funds for the construction.

As you may have heard or read in the papers, we did not qualify for the Community Eligibility Provision for free lunch and breakfast for the 18-19 school year. After great consideration, the Board decided to participate in what is known as Provision II of the School Breakfast and Lunch Program. Under this Provision, we will still provide the same breakfast and lunch to students at no charge, but we will have to collect the Free and Reduced lunch qualification forms like we did prior to the CEP program. The number of qualifying forms we collect will determine the reimbursement to the district and ultimately will determine whether or not we can afford to continue to offer this program, so it is very important for everyone who would qualify to return a form to the district.

We are looking forward to another great school year and to seeing our students back on campus. We are also excited to meet our new students as they enroll. We hope each of our students has a successful and enjoyable year.

As always, please do not hesitate to call my office if issues arise. My door is always open.

Sincerely,

Mark Koča, Superintendent of Schools