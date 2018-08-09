Bell Schedule
(Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and
Thursday)
8:00 Enter Building
7:45 – 8:06 Breakfast
8:10 – 8:56 First Period
9:00 – 9:46 Second Period
9:50 – 10:15 Bulldog Time
10:19 – 11:05 Third Period
11:09 – 12:24 Fourth Period
11:09 – 11:34 ”A” Lunch
11:34 – 11:59 (11:34 bell for “A” Lunch to resume class) “B” Lunch
12:28 – 1:14 Fifth Period
1:18 – 2:04 Sixth Period
2:08 – 2:54 Seventh Period
Bell Schedule
(Friday)
8:00 Enter Building
7:45 – 8:06 Breakfast
8:10 – 9:05 First Period
9:09 – 9:59 Second Period
10:03 – 10:53 Third Period
10:57 – 12:12 Fourth Period
10:57 – 11:22 ”A” Lunch
11:22 – 11:47 (11:22 bell for “A” Lunch to resume class) “B” Lunch
12:16 – 1:06 Fifth Period
1:10 – 2:00 Sixth Period
2:04 – 2:54 Seventh Period
Facebook Comments