I would like to welcome all EMS students, faculty and staff back for the 2018-2019 school year. I hope that everyone enjoyed a summer full of adventure, relaxation and reading. I am sure everyone appreciated and relished the extra time that they were able to spend with their family and friends.

Our focus will be on providing each child with new challenges that will result in a rewarding school experience. Academic emphasis on the core content areas of reading, language arts, math, science and social studies will remain a priority as well as providing a learning program that builds on each year to reach local and state standards. Instruction in the fine arts, practical arts, technology and physical education complete our program providing each student with the opportunity to develop areas of interest and skill.

The El Dorado Springs Middle School offers a wide variety of quality programs to meet the needs of each student. We have a highly qualified faculty to serve the academic needs of our students and a support staff who is here to help provide a safe and caring environment for each individual who is a part of our school community.

Our curriculum is data driven and focuses on student achievement. We have high expectations for each student. We expect students to attend school regularly, put forth an effort in each classroom, and respect the rights of each individual in our school community. Our school community will help provide the framework for individual and school success.

I encourage parents and students to become actively involved in the school. There are several activities, clubs and athletic teams available to join. This is a great time to explore and grow. Students will discover new friends, new skills and new interests. I want your child to experience an exciting school year at EMS.

I am excited to get the new school year started. I would encourage all middle school students to use the last few days before school starts to take the time to set some personal goals for the upcoming school year. Set goals that will challenge you academically, socially and personally. I look forward to seeing you on August 16.