2017-2018 Ag Members

Rewards Trip- Our chapter takes a rewards trip at the end of the year for the Top 20 active members throughout the school year. In 2017 we went to Oklahoma and toured different sites. Pictured is our stop at a Clydesdale Farm outside of Oklahoma City.

FFA Camp- During the summer, we took 10 members to State FFA Camp at the Lake of the Ozarks. Pictured are: Front row- Cheyenne Lame, Hannah Haberle, Madison Hacker, Alexis Barnett, and Katrina Snyder. Middle Row- Glen VanBummel, Bryce Wosoba, Cameron Hargrove, and Sawyer Williams. Back Row: Ronny Huff. (Others are state officers and staff members from across the state).

Officer Team- The 2017-2018 El Dorado Springs FFA officer team. From left to right in the back row: Glen VanBummel, Chance Koger, Levi Smith, and Bradley McCullick. The front row: Cheyenne Lame, Taylor Robison, Madison Whitaker, Amy Ford, Makenzie Melton, and Mikayla Loane.

Greenhand Conference- Twenty one Greenhands of the El Dorado Springs FFA traveled to Joplin for the first Greenhand Conference of the year hosted by the Area Officers. Amy Ford was one of the presenters since she is serving as an Area 9 officer this year.

Cedar County Fair- We have members who show animals at fairs all summer long. This year we had members exhibit rabbits, chickens, sheep, goats, cattle, horses, and pigs. Pictured: Levi Smith, Cheyenne Lame, and Glen Vanbummel receiving awards for goat projects.

Cameron Hargrove- Cameron is a Junior FFA member. His SAE is selling honey from his bee hives.

Fun Times Farm- Members went to Lowry City Corn Maze in October as a reward for selling 2,200 MUMS. Our FFA members work hard to have a great year. Pictured: Sawyer Williams, Makenzie Melton, Jonathon Ellison, Chance Koger, and Levi Smith.