Sac Osage Retired School Employees’ Association announces the opening of applications for The Nellie Nicholas Memorial Teaching Scholarship.
Students who have previously received a scholarship may re-apply if they continue to meet the necessary criteria. Scholarships are not available for graduate work.
Requirements:
*Applicants must have graduated from the El Dorado Springs R-2 School or El Dorado Springs Christian School.
*Applicants must be enrolled in a 4-year undergraduate program at a college or university, pursuing a career in education
*Applicants must maintain at least a 2.5 grade point average.
*Applicant’s ACT score must meet their college’s requirements to enter the education field.
Application: (All five items below must be completed to be considered.)
• Complete the application form (neatly printed or typed).
• Supply a recent official transcript and an official copy of ACT scores.
• Submit a letter of recommendation/reference from a teacher, professor or advisor who knows of the applicant’s interest and plans to pursue a teaching career.
• Submit a letter of personal recommendation/ reference from someone other than a family member who knows of the applicant’s interest and plans to pursue a teaching career.
• Submit a typed essay (one page maximum) expressing their desire to enter the teaching profession.
Attention: Incomplete submissions will be rejected.
Guidelines and application forms may be picked up from the Superintendent’s Office at the R-2 School and also at the Christian School Office. Copies of the application are available on-line at www.ehscounseling.weebly.com under Scholarship Bulletin- April.
All necessary documentation must be postmarked by May 1 and mailed to
Evelyn Boyle, 1405 S. Jackson, El Dorado Springs, MO 64744
Decisions will be made by May 15 and applicants will be notified by mail soon after.
