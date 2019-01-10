The El Dorado Springs R-2 Schools Board of Education will conduct an open session beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10,, in the HS Library.

In Old Business, the board is scheduled to consider and approve a school resource officer (SRO) agreement with the Cedar Co. Sheriff. Then the school will later participate in the interview process.

In New Business the board is scheduled to consider proposals for student transportation, review and approve the annual audit and consider bids for gym floor refinishing.

The board will hear reports on Food Service Finance and Construction.