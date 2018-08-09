Under the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, Section 99.37 the following conditions apply to disclosing directory information:

An educational agency or institution may disclose directory information if it has given public notice to parents of students in attendance and eligible students in attendance at the agency or institution.

1. The school has elected to release students’ names and address.

2. The parent/guardian must notify the school in writing within two weeks of enrollment if they do not want the information released.