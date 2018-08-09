Middle School official schedules for the upcoming school year may be picked up on August 13, 14, 15, 2018 from 8:00 A.M. to 12:00 (noon) and from 1:00 to 3:30 P.M. Students need to pay their $10.00 non-refundable technology usage fee at this time and any other outstanding charges.

Each Middle School student will be expected to pay the $10.00 non-refundable technology usage fee. Students will not be assigned a locker or allowed to take textbooks from the classroom until the technology usage fee and all previous fees and charges incurred from the previous year have been paid. No student will be allowed to participate, or attend, any Middle School extra-curricular activities (dances, class trips, etc.) until the fee and previous bills are paid.

Several forms will be sent home with the student when they pick up their schedules. Please fill out and return these forms the first day of school.

First day of classes will begin Thursday, August 16, 2018. We will start serving breakfast at 7:45 a.m.; the entry bells rings at 8:00 a.m. Don’t be late and let’s make this a great year!