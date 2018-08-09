Student parking passes

Students will be assigned their own parking space to be used throughout the school year. Parking passes can be obtained through the high school office. Parking stickers need to be placed in the lower left hand corner of the driver’s side front windshield. Students found parking in spaces that are not their own will be assigned ISD. Repeat offenders will not be allowed to drive their vehicles to school.

STUDENTS MUST HAVE A PARKING PASS IN ORDER TO PARK AT THE HIGH SCHOOL.

(These passes are good during school hours only).

Parking passes are gree of charge. You will need to bring a valid driver’s license and proof of insurance. You will also need to know your license plate number.