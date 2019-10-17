4-H WEEK – Reese Schiereck, Avery Schiereck, Kamron Parrish, Lucas Priesendorf and Sam Priesendorf helped to decorate the window at Jackson’s Store for National 4-H Week. We would like to thank Mr. Jackson for allowing us to decorate the window.

4-H Camp

by Kentley Rieder

4-H Camp is held at Camp Windermere. Camp was a great learning experience and I plan to go back. I had a lot of fun making crafts and making new friends. A few of the crafts I made was sand art, a custom t-shirt, and a windmill. I even learned how to make an extension cord. Some activities we did were swim, go in a cave, sing songs, have relays and so much more. My favorite activity was the inflatables on the lake. I had a lot of fun and learned so many new things!

State Congress

by Avery Schiereck

One of my all time favorite events is State Congress. In 2019 I was able to help put together State Congress and have tons of fun doing so. At State Congress you can learn about different careers in agriculture, as well as other fields, learn how to pick a college, get a tour of Jeff City, and much, much, more! I was able to learn more about careers in agriculture, learn more about Mizzou, and learn more about Animal Science.

In addition, if you like to dance, which most people would say that they don’t, or just like to have fun, State Congress has two dances. An informal dance and then a formal-ish dance and it’s always tons of fun! I enjoy it because I love dancing (though, I am not a good dancer) and I love learning new dances.

Another thing that makes State Congress great is the fact that you get to meet so many people from across the state and make friendships that will last a lifetime! All of the members that attended 4-H State Congress from the West Central Region and other regions as well of course, were some of the most amazing people in the world and I hope to see all of them again in the near future.

Cedar County 4-H shooting sports

Shooting Sports is a major attraction to Cedar County 4-H members with 33 % of all members enrolled during the just completed 2019 4-H year taking one or more shooting sports disciplines. For the 2020 4-H year which starts this October 1st, members 8 years and older can enroll in Air Rifle, Air Pistol, Archery and 22 Rifle. Members 11 and older can enroll in Shotgun and members 14 and older can enroll in Small Bore (22) Pistol with completion of Air Pistol in their record. These disciplines require a minimum of 10 hours of “hands on” training. New members must complete Shooting Sports Safety before they can start their chosen discipline. Safety for the 2020 year will be held in two 3 hour sessions on January 5th and January 12th. These dates are critical because Safety is only offered once and cannot be waived. Air Rifle and Air Pistol will be started indoors in January once Safety is completed. Archery, Shotgun, Rifle and Small Bore Pistol will all start in early April. Once the projects are completed, there are several opportunities for competition if the members choose to do so. Competition starts with the West Central Regional, held in Bolivar in late June followed closely by the Land O’ Lakes Fair in July. Competition at the State level is held in late August for Shotgun and Archery 300 and continued in mid September for Archery 600, Rifle, Air Rifle, Air Pistol, Small Bore Pistol and 3 D Archery. Top level competitors can try out for Missouri’s 4-H State Team and compete at the National level. If you are not sure about what 4-H Club is in your area, call the University of Missouri Extension Office at 417 276-3313 for club information.

Entomology, Beef, Poultry, Outdoor Life

Hello I am Reese Schiereck. I am currently the Cedar County Council Vice-President and Union Hall 4-H Vice President and will the club President for next year.

My projects this year in 4-H were Entomology, Beef, Poultry and Outdoor Life.

This is my 7th year in 4-H.

I was able to be a Camp Counselor at 4-H Camp this year. I was able to help young members get used to be away from home for the first time. I was to help teach 4-H activities. I was able to meet new people and make great friends. 4-H camp was a great experience and I would like to go again next year.

4-H has taught me leadership by learning to lead meetings. 4-H taught me how to help others by participating in community service.

State 4-H Teen Conference

Hi! My name is Macy Stauffer. I am 14 years old and in the Union Hall 4-H club. I have been in 4-H for 6 years. This year, I had the privilege of representing Cedar County at State 4-H Teen Conference, and I would like to share my experience with you. Teen Conference is a two day event put on for 4-H’ers aged from 11 to 13. I got the opportunity to visit the MU campus and dine in the Plaza 900 dining hall. At MU, I attended four different workshops. Teamwork, Belonging, Generosity and World Communications. In Teamwork, I worked with my other group members to solve a riddle that was the key to a lock. Once that box was opened, there was a riddle inside of it that unlocked one of many locks on one box. In Belonging, each person in my big group was given a puzzle piece. Then we got to draw things on our puzzle piece that represented us. Then we put our puzzle pieces together to form a saying. I learned that each and every one of us is a piece in one huge puzzle, and that if one of us wasn’t there, then the puzzle wasn’t completed. Next in Generosity, I helped put together coloring books and decorated bags to put them in for the Rainbow House. Last, in World Communications, I learned about a program where you could go to live with another family in a different country for a summer to learn about the culture and the normal activities they do. Later that day I got to participate in the dance and other fun activities. The next day I got to listen to guest speaker Dr. Lupita Fabregas who taught us that no matter how diverse other people, you must learn to communicate with everyone. I have appreciated this opportunity that 4-H had given me and I hope other 4-H’ers will do the same.

Equine Vet

Hi my name is Hannah Black. I am 12. This is my fourth year being in 4-H. The project I’m in are horse, sheep and wildlife. When I grow up I want to be an equine vet and 4-H is great because I can learn a lot about different animals.

4-H has helped me in a lot of ways. First off, I have met so many amazing people who have helped me with my animals the last few years. Everyone is so nice and encouraging. 4-H has also helped me learn responsibility and how to work hard. My favorite part of 4-H is the fairs because you get to hang out with your friends and animals and you can prove that your hard work from all year has paid off. I also enjoy 4-H because you don’t just learn things about the species of animal you show but your friends teach you stuff about their animals too. 4-H is so much fun!