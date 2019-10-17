YOUTH GET AWAY – Sixth through eighth grade students at El Dorado Christian School were given an amazing opportunity. Their Principal, Mrs. Kelly Bryson, offered a Christian Youth “Getaway” to Ozark Christian College in Joplin on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 27 and 28. The junior high students were only there for 48 hours, but WOW, were those hours packed. They participated in worship, songs, multiple activities, games, praise and focus on The Lord’s Prayer. The event was entitled,” Your Kingdom Come” Both students and parents were blessed by this amazing trip. Pictured, beginning in the front row from left: Nellie Dresch, Breann Reasoner, Sophia Bryson, Christian Steuck and Jodie Yates; back row: Camren Reasoner, Cannon Ash, Noah Bland, Gregory Whetstone, Jude Wyant, and Connor Nicoletti. Not pictured; trip sponsor, Principal Kelly Bryson.