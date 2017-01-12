TIGERS INVADE BULLDOG DEN – The Lockwood Lady Tigers came to town last Friday with larceny on their mind and they took a W home with them. Here Lady Bulldog Brittany Stevens goes up for a short range jumper as Lady Bulldog Alexis Tough looks on. The score was close all during the game, but the LadyBulldogs just couldn’t quite close the deal trailing 14-17 after one quarter, 26-28 at the half and 59-69 at the final buzzer.

The Lady Bulldog had better success on opening night of the Skyline Tournament beating Warsaw 52-25. Coach Beau Swopes said they were scheduled to play Skyline Tuesday. The Bulldog boys were scheduled to play later in the week.