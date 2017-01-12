ECHS BUFFALOS CORRAL HEARTLAND MUSTANGS – The ElDo Buffalos hosted the Heartland Mustangs on Friday night, Jan. 6, at the 2017 ECHS Courtwarming. The varsity Lady Buffalos started off the evening as Coach Sarah Gingerich’s girls played fierce defense, allowing the Lady Mustangs only 19 points. At the final buzzer, the score was El Dorado Christian – 28, Lady Mustangs – 19.

With the crowd support and a win in the books, Coach Travis Cole and his varsity boys took the court. The first half was fast-paced. Blocks. boards and rebounds by the Buffalos lead them into halftime behind by one point, 28 – 27. Energy and determination fueled Coach Cole’s team as they chalked up a 20 to 14 run in the third quarter. Running high on emotions, the Buffalos struggled to maintain in the fourth quarter.

Laine Dobbs, Player of the Game, said, “Defensive intensity in the 2nd half was the most important part of the final score, 56-52.

Team points: Seth McKinney – 17, Elijah Buttroff – 10; Laine Dobbs – 8; Landon Wilson and Brayden Housh – 7; Bryce Walker – 4 and Drew Steuck – 3.