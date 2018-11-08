VOLLEYDOGS ARE DISTRICT CHAMPIONS – Last Tuesday, Oct. 30, the El Dorado Springs volleyball team did what they’ve been doing in almost every game all season – win. First they beat Stockton in the district semi-final match, waited a couple of hours for the championship match with Lamar, then won that in two. Head Coach Ashley Rogers reports on the season: We finished the season 28-8-2. We won the Lamar Tournament, got 4th in the Strafford Tournament, and got 2nd in the Stockton Tournament. We were the Ozark Mountain Conference champions, the Class 2 District 12 champions, and the Sectional champions.

In the District, we got seeded first, so we got a bye in the first round. We then played Stockton in the Semi-finals and beat them 25-21, 25-16. We played Lamar in the championship and beat them 25-16, 25-17. At the Sectional/Quarterfinal Tournament, we played Sarcoxie first in the Sectional match and beat them 25-15, 26-24. We then took on Mt. View Liberty in the Quarterfinal match but came up short 21-25, 12-25. This was a phenomenal group of girls. They worked so hard in the off season, this summer, and throughout the season to improve and develop as a team. They are very athletic and take every game very seriously. They have a ton of pride in their school and their community. We appreciate all the support we got this year. It was so nice to see the stands full and loud! Pictured are: Front row (l to r): Elli Burns, Brittany Stevens, Tori Rawlings, Taylor Robison Back Row: Orlando Guerrero, Coach Ashley Rogers, Kraysen Leonard, Tevi Gurley, Tristyn Marshall, Taylor York, Brooke Ehlers, Dani Ogle, Reese Schaaf, Riley Jeffries, Katie Benham, Coach Stephenie Allen.