BUILDING MUSCLE MEMORY – Under the watchful eye of Volunteer Coach Dr. Michael Housh, Bulldog Sophomore Taylor Wingert works on his form for the high hurdles which he will put to use when the track team goes to Ash Grove this Friday. Meanwhile, groups of Bulldog runners worked to build up their legs and their endurance. That’s how they make it look so effortless on game day. On Tuesday, according to one of the other coaches, they will take the covers off the new landing pits for the high jump and the pole vault and work on those disciplines.