Part time Circulation Desk/Children’s Programmer

The Cedar County Library District is seeking a part-time (approximately 119 hours per month) person for a position in our library. This position would primarily be based at the Stockton library, but would work a half day at the El Dorado Springs branch of our library for children’s programming duties after the pandemic has subsided, and must be willing to work any shift, either branch if needed. You must be willing to work with children. We are looking for someone passionate about service, motivated, excited, and who desires to help develop a passion for reading in our community! This addition to our staff would help the customers at the front desk, and would be responsible for our children’s programming and story time, along with a host of other library responsibilities as assigned. Experience is not demanded, we will train. This position reports to the Branch Manager and the Director. For full job description and to apply, please visit the Stockton branch of the Cedar County Library. 417-276-3413. This position is open until filled.

Immediate Opening!

Foam Fabricators Equipment Division needs an experienced

Welder/Fabricator/Assemblyman to help us build molding presses that ship to our many locations across North America.

The ideal candidates will have a strong background in Mig Welding, metal fabrication, and general machine shop experience.

Standard hours are Monday through Friday from 7:00 am to 4:00 pm.

We are looking for energetic team players who are detail-oriented, self-starters, and are looking for stable employment.

Apply in person at

Foam Fabricators

417 W Industrial Drive

El Dorado Springs, MO 64744