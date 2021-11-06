Help wanted – Allison Tire, 3135 E. 54 Hwy. Pick up application in person.

Center Coordinator

The El Dorado Springs Senior Center is looking for a Center Coordinator. This person is responsible for the development and organization of a comprehensive system for the recruitment, training and motivation of volunteers; to plan, implement and manage the daily functions and services offered in the center and greater community. The Coordinator shall provide leadership and direction for working with volunteers to implement fundraising plans and to plan and conduct center programming. The Center Coordinator will assist in planning, budgeting, supervising and evaluating the operation of the center as well as being responsible for the accurate compilation and recording of all financial and services data entry. They will work closely with the Regional Services Director (RSD), Care Connection Central Office staff and Center Services Advisory Boards (CSAB), as well as local senior participants and volunteers. This position is 32.5 hours per week at $13.30 per hour. Send resume with cover letter to Care Connection for Aging Services, P.O. Box 1078, Warrensburg, MO 64093. Care Connection is an EOE.

Now Hiring

The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office is now taking applications for the following full-time position:

Maintenance Technician: $12-$13 an hour. Experience and knowledge in vehicle and building upkeep required.

Full Benefits package included

To apply visit www.vernoncosheriff.org to submit your resume. For questions, call 417/283-4366

Position Open

at filter cleaning facility.

Must be reliable, meticulous, able to follow verbal and written instructions and have good transportation.

Call Mon-Fri 9:00 to 4:00 only

417-876-4596

Cedar County Library

is seeking

Individuals with a passion for libraries and public service.

Applications for a full time Branch Manager position are currently being accepted along with applications for a part-time Youth Services position. For full details and to apply, please visit the Stockton branch of the cedar county library, call (417)276-3413 or email director@cedarcountylibrary.org

These positions will be open until filled.

Farm/Ranch Hand Needed

Experience using equipment, working with cattle, building and repairing fences required.

Would consider part-time.

Call: 417-876-4596