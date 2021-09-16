MONEY TO PLAY WITH -Jodi and David Cauthon presented the El Dorado Springs PTO a check for $300 to be used for new playground equipment. Pictured are President Kali Collins, Secretary Kayla Loyd, the Cauthons, treasurer Melissa Keightley and Vice President Amber Gades.

MONEY TO BURN – 54 Cruiser Club President Turner Fugate presented Ron Brown with a check for the El Dorado Springs Fire Department in the amount of $300. It will be used on the Junior Firefighter Day.

MONEY FOR SOMETHING NEW – 54 Cruisers Car Club officers Vice-president Bryce Payne, Treasurer Althea Wosoba and President Turner Fugate presented a check for $300 to Kent Fortney, Cedar County Library Board Member. This donation will be added to other donations for the new library to be built in El Dorado Springs.