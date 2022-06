During our recent Hospital Week 2022 – we typically do a food drive to assist those in need of a few extra needed items. The HOPE Center crew welcomed our donation last week with their usual friendly manner and willingness to help unload things. We so appreciate their work in the community!! Photo (l-r) Sheryl Walker, Danita Ehlers, Dan and Sheryl Yoder, Coleen Methot, Brinda Stroer, and Pat Moore. “Thanks again” to the HOPE crew.